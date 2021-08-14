Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Shame’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Sunderland fans react as XI vs MK Dons announced

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sunderland will be looking to build on their strong start to the season when they take on MK Dons this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s side picked up an opening day win against Wigan last week and backed that up by progressing in the League Cup in midweek.

They’re back in League One action today and Johnson has named his XI for today’s game, with the notable news that the reliable Luke O’Nien has missed out through illness.

That has opened the door for Dennis Cirkin to be handed his debut after joining from Spurs earlier this week, with the youngster set to start at left-back.

Even though O’Nien’s absence will be felt, many fans are relatively pleased with the team that has been selected as the Black Cats look to inflict defeat on Liam Manning who is in charge of his first game for the hosts.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


