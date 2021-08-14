‘Shame’, ‘Happy with that’ – These Sunderland fans react as XI vs MK Dons announced

Sunderland will be looking to build on their strong start to the season when they take on MK Dons this afternoon.

📝 Lee Johnson has named his starting XI for today’s game, as Luke O’Nien misses out due to illness. #SAFC I #MKDSUN pic.twitter.com/UM5RBb6x0L — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 14, 2021

Lee Johnson’s side picked up an opening day win against Wigan last week and backed that up by progressing in the League Cup in midweek.

They’re back in League One action today and Johnson has named his XI for today’s game, with the notable news that the reliable Luke O’Nien has missed out through illness.

That has opened the door for Dennis Cirkin to be handed his debut after joining from Spurs earlier this week, with the youngster set to start at left-back.

Even though O’Nien’s absence will be felt, many fans are relatively pleased with the team that has been selected as the Black Cats look to inflict defeat on Liam Manning who is in charge of his first game for the hosts.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Solid team. Shame about luke but neil will do the same job next to evans — Eddie (@EddieSAFCx) August 14, 2021

Cirkin 😍 — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) August 14, 2021

Excellent, another opportunity for Neil — David Keeler (@Keeler966) August 14, 2021

Neil and Embleton should be class in the middle together 😁 ha'way the lads 🔴⚪ — Glennjamin (@glennsafc1) August 14, 2021

Happy with that — steven wake (@dobermann2) August 14, 2021

What a lineup that is — Bradley Young (@Bradley53635865) August 14, 2021

No Luke no party — onien.is.goat (@safccccc_) August 14, 2021