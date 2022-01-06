Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Shame’, ‘Great call’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as Arsenal player agreement confirmed

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Jordi Osei-Tutu’s loan spell from Arsenal has been terminated after a difficult few months for the player.

The right-back arrived with a good reputation from the Gunners but injuries have really hindered his progress, as he made just four league appearances for the Reds.

The last of those came a week before Christmas, but the 23-year-old was forced off just before half-time with an injury.

With Osei-Tutu set for a spell on the sidelines, it was announced by Forest that he had returned to Arsenal as the loan was cut short.

Steve Cooper is well-stocked for options at right wing-back, with Djed Spence remaining at the City Ground for the rest of the season, whilst Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea is poised to join Forest as well.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29

Guy Moussi

Therefore, many understand this decision, even if there was sympathy for the player. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shame’, ‘Great call’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as Arsenal player agreement confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: