‘Shame’, ‘Great call’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as Arsenal player agreement confirmed

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Jordi Osei-Tutu’s loan spell from Arsenal has been terminated after a difficult few months for the player.

🗞 Jordi Osei-Tutu returns to Arsenal following termination of loan 🤝 We thank Jordi for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 6, 2022

The right-back arrived with a good reputation from the Gunners but injuries have really hindered his progress, as he made just four league appearances for the Reds.

The last of those came a week before Christmas, but the 23-year-old was forced off just before half-time with an injury.

With Osei-Tutu set for a spell on the sidelines, it was announced by Forest that he had returned to Arsenal as the loan was cut short.

Steve Cooper is well-stocked for options at right wing-back, with Djed Spence remaining at the City Ground for the rest of the season, whilst Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea is poised to join Forest as well.

Therefore, many understand this decision, even if there was sympathy for the player. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Great call by the club. Shame for the lad that he couldn’t stay fit but frees another loan slot up. This wouldn’t have happened a year ago so it’s great to see the direction the club is going in #NFFC — Kenny G (@worlo24) January 6, 2022

Shame really, really talented player but blighted by injuries — Mike…nffc (@nffcalways1) January 6, 2022

Looked a decent player so a real shame he picked up the injuries. Hope he can find his fitness and kick on in future. Maybe a plan to free up a loan spot? — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) January 6, 2022

Nice to see most comments are supportive.

I never like seeing players ridiculed for injury issues.

Perhaps a longer lay off to fully recover would help in these circumstances.

I wish him well and hope he goes on to have a successful career. — Tricky Rich (@FTID1977) January 6, 2022

Shame as he showed signs of class. Hopefully he avoids his injury problems in the future as there's clearly a player there. — Callum Dodsley (@GrapsTalk) January 6, 2022

The right decision it’s a shame as the lad looks decent at this level but unfortunately not enough time on the pitch hope he is able to get injury free and kick start his career — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 🔴⚪️ (@RobFTID62) January 6, 2022

Very good player when he was fit – all the best in the future Jordi – I hope you shake this difficult part in your career and re-emerge as the talented energetic footballer we know you can be. — Owain Parry (@owskie81) January 6, 2022