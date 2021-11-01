‘Shame’, ‘Disappointing’ – Many Coventry fans react as player departure is confirmed

Coventry City have confirmed that attacker Bright Enobakhare has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent, which has caused a stir among fans of the Championship club.

The Sky Blues signed him on on a free transfer in July after seeing his contract with Indian Super League side SC East Bengal expire.

The 23-year-old’s arrival drew a fair bit of excitement in the summer as he’s proven his quality for the club previously – scoring six times and adding three assists while on loan from Wolves in the 2018/19 campaign.

Enobakhare signed a two-year deal when he joined but just four months later his time with Coventry has come to an end with the Midlands outfit confirming today that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

In a statement on the club website, they added: “We wish Bright the best of luck for the future.”

Opportunities have proved very hard to come by for the Nigerian since rejoining Mark Robins’ squad.

He has featured just once in his second spell for the Sky Blues – starting and playing 63 minutes in a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Northampton Town in August.

Enobakhare’s departure has proven a talking point among Coventry fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Shame he couldn’t get fit cause he’d of been class https://t.co/6h7qZdrkTv — Ross (@spence_ross1) November 1, 2021

Wow What on earth went on here, was one player I was really looking forward to kick starting his career. Huge opportunity for him here. What a shame. I don’t know what’s gone on at all so can’t say anything other than what a shame #PUSB https://t.co/Qqma5kUYPD — PSB Group (@psb_group) November 1, 2021

Awhhh that’s a shame https://t.co/CrUAyOwFqI — Cory Matthews (@CoryMatthews18) November 1, 2021

Baffling situation to be honest https://t.co/mag9NWpp8r — Арън (@aaronk3t) November 1, 2021

Proper shame as I still think he'd have been the only true replacement for O'Hare. https://t.co/Z4tqxNKLZJ — Joey (@JoeyCov1) November 1, 2021

Shame as it would of been good to see what he could offer in the championship for us — Craigtagz. PUSB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigtaggart96) November 1, 2021

Disappointed but not surprised. — Ben (@BEN0LEARY) November 1, 2021