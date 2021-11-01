Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Shame’, ‘Disappointing’ – Many Coventry fans react as player departure is confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Coventry City have confirmed that attacker Bright Enobakhare has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent, which has caused a stir among fans of the Championship club. 

The Sky Blues signed him on on a free transfer in July after seeing his contract with Indian Super League side SC East Bengal expire.

The 23-year-old’s arrival drew a fair bit of excitement in the summer as he’s proven his quality for the club previously – scoring six times and adding three assists while on loan from Wolves in the 2018/19 campaign.

Enobakhare signed a two-year deal when he joined but just four months later his time with Coventry has come to an end with the Midlands outfit confirming today that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

In a statement on the club website, they added: “We wish Bright the best of luck for the future.”

Have each of these 24 ex-Coventry City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

Did John Eustace ever play in the Premier League?

Opportunities have proved very hard to come by for the Nigerian since rejoining Mark Robins’ squad.

He has featured just once in his second spell for the Sky Blues – starting and playing 63 minutes in a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Northampton Town in August.

Mitrovic? Samba? Max Lowe? Vote for your Championship POTM here

Enobakhare’s departure has proven a talking point among Coventry fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shame’, ‘Disappointing’ – Many Coventry fans react as player departure is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: