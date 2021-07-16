Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Shame’, ‘Disappointed’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock makes transfer call

Published

42 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will not be signing Dylan Bahamboula after the midfielder spent the last week on trial with the club.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Oldham but an agreement was reached with Boro that would see Bahamboula train with Neil Warnock’s side, whilst he also featured in the friendly win over Bishop Auckland.

However, whilst some fans were impressed with the Congo international, it has been confirmed that Warnock will not be pursuing a deal for the player, with doubts over whether he would feature enough for a team that hope to push for promotion.

Even though Bahamboula would be making a big step up from the Latics to the Championship, many Boro fans were surprised by this call, particularly as it had been suggested that he could be available for an initial £150,000.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock’s transfer call from Twitter…


