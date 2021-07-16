‘Shame’, ‘Disappointed’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock makes transfer call

Middlesbrough will not be signing Dylan Bahamboula after the midfielder spent the last week on trial with the club.

Neil Warnock has opted against signing Dylan Bahamboula. The midfielder is now back at Oldham. — Dominic Shaw (@DomShawGazette) July 16, 2021

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Oldham but an agreement was reached with Boro that would see Bahamboula train with Neil Warnock’s side, whilst he also featured in the friendly win over Bishop Auckland.

However, whilst some fans were impressed with the Congo international, it has been confirmed that Warnock will not be pursuing a deal for the player, with doubts over whether he would feature enough for a team that hope to push for promotion.

Even though Bahamboula would be making a big step up from the Latics to the Championship, many Boro fans were surprised by this call, particularly as it had been suggested that he could be available for an initial £150,000.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Warnock’s transfer call from Twitter…

A little surprising, but if we're being fair, we've seen 45 minutes against Bishop Auckland and a few clips from training. Gotta trust Uncle Neil on this one. https://t.co/68ONunahjG — Rob Scott (@RobSc0tt) July 16, 2021

Shame this, looked bright, and we clearly need numbers. But Warnock is the one the who is seeing him day in day out. As fans can’t really judge much on 45 mins against a none league side. https://t.co/UOgYmI5xl4 — Stuart Mooney (@studdy2k) July 16, 2021

Thank God for that. I was baffled at the decision to give him a trial in the first place. Garbage. Take away his appearances for Oldham last season and you've got a player who for over the course of 6 years never played more than 13/14 games per season at every club he'd been at. — Rego™ (@bigrego85) July 16, 2021

Obviously wasn’t good enough, looked very raw the other night and warnock will have seen more than anyone else in training — infinity_tees (@InfinityTees) July 16, 2021

Disappointed in this Dom for the price worth the risk. Gotta trust NW i guess — Danny Beardmore (@DannyGuitar91) July 16, 2021

Wonder if we have someone else lined up — Jamie Madden (@jamiemadden1989) July 16, 2021

Maybe something better in the pipeline? — Happy Cornishman. 〓〓 (@Geoffre77831787) July 16, 2021