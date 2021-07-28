Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Shame’, ‘Didn’t see that coming’ – These Bristol City fans react as transfer outgoing confirmed

Published

46 mins ago

on

Bristol City have confirmed that George Nurse has left the club to join Shrewsbury Town on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old has been well regarded by the Robins’ academy over the years, but he has found it tough to break into the XI, with his meaningful minutes coming out on loan at Newport County and Walsall in recent years.

And, despite featuring in a few pre-season games under Nigel Pearson, the boss has sanctioned a move for Nurse, with the club’s official site announcing his exit this evening.

It’s fair to say that this bit of transfer news surprised some Bristol City fans as they felt Nurse had the potential to break into the team in the long-term, as they suggested a loan may be better.

However, others understand that the transfer policy means that a departure is necessary to free up space and reduce the wage bill.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


