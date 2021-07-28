‘Shame’, ‘Didn’t see that coming’ – These Bristol City fans react as transfer outgoing confirmed

Bristol City have confirmed that George Nurse has left the club to join Shrewsbury Town on a permanent basis.

All the best to George Nurse who has joined Shrewsbury Town on a permanent transfer. 👏 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 28, 2021

The 22-year-old has been well regarded by the Robins’ academy over the years, but he has found it tough to break into the XI, with his meaningful minutes coming out on loan at Newport County and Walsall in recent years.

And, despite featuring in a few pre-season games under Nigel Pearson, the boss has sanctioned a move for Nurse, with the club’s official site announcing his exit this evening.

It’s fair to say that this bit of transfer news surprised some Bristol City fans as they felt Nurse had the potential to break into the team in the long-term, as they suggested a loan may be better.

However, others understand that the transfer policy means that a departure is necessary to free up space and reduce the wage bill.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Really didn’t see that coming with the amount he’s played this pre season — .Bilbo. (@BilboBCFC) July 28, 2021

What why not on loan, he’s been good for us in pre season.

Good luck George — George (@George55968559) July 28, 2021

Wow I thought he was good — Dan737 (@Dozza20400429) July 28, 2021

Shame really But good luck to him and hope that Cotts gets the best out of him https://t.co/ZXivgqqsoe — AH Robins Talk (@AnirudhHarish5) July 28, 2021

Blindsided by this a little but given JDS and Pring are likely ahead of him in the pecking order and both young, it does make sense Would love to see the money reinvested in a winger/striker by #BristolCity https://t.co/YPjGuv7nY7 — Ned Holmes (@NedHolmes_) July 28, 2021

Good luck Nursey, go smash it lad — Kevin Cooper (@kcckev) July 28, 2021