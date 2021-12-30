Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Shambolic’, ‘Simply unacceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious following heavy Sunderland defeat

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 5-0 loss at Sunderland this evening as their unbeaten run in the league ended in embarrassing fashion.

The Owls went into the game looking to close the gap on the top six but they were emphatically beaten by the hosts as a Ross Stewart hat-trick and goals from Callum Doyle and Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka secured the big win.

Even though the hosts were clinical, they still could have had more as it was an awful performance from the Yorkshire side who just couldn’t get going.

As you would expect, the fans were not at all happy and many pointed the finger of blame to boss Darren Moore.

The former West Brom chief named an attack-minded line-up but it was a decision that backfired as Wednesday looked vulnerable defensively all evening and simply couldn’t deal with Stewart in particular.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the heavy loss from some fans on Twitter…


