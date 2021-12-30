‘Shambolic’, ‘Simply unacceptable’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious following heavy Sunderland defeat

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 5-0 loss at Sunderland this evening as their unbeaten run in the league ended in embarrassing fashion.

The Owls went into the game looking to close the gap on the top six but they were emphatically beaten by the hosts as a Ross Stewart hat-trick and goals from Callum Doyle and Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka secured the big win.

Even though the hosts were clinical, they still could have had more as it was an awful performance from the Yorkshire side who just couldn’t get going.

As you would expect, the fans were not at all happy and many pointed the finger of blame to boss Darren Moore.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The former West Brom chief named an attack-minded line-up but it was a decision that backfired as Wednesday looked vulnerable defensively all evening and simply couldn’t deal with Stewart in particular.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the heavy loss from some fans on Twitter…

Now we can finally stop talking about the worlds worst 'unbeaten run', perhaps we can start talking about how much we are underachieving and what a poor job Moore is doing overall. Thats automatic gone before the New Year. Shambolic, gutless performance – again. #swfc — Andrew (@and_ram90) December 30, 2021

Abject. No fight, no creativity, no pride in the shirt. 5 – 0 flattered us. Not one single player emerges with an ounce of credit. Simply unacceptable. — Kevin Mills (@Kev_1168) December 30, 2021

Sorry Darren. Time to go. 👎 — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) December 30, 2021

Next tweet needs to be a club statement with Darren Moore being relived of his duties — Logan (@TheOriginalBinj) December 30, 2021

Embarrassing performance all round. Even after covid etc that's not acceptable. — MattOwl (@matthewtups) December 30, 2021

Moore out, shambles — Liam B 🦉 (@Lbriggs88) December 30, 2021

Take that coz it shudda been 10. Absolutely disgusting. HAPPY NEW YEAR — Leonardo Owl (@owl_leonardo) December 30, 2021