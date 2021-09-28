‘Shambles’, ‘That’s absolute madness’ – Many Bradford City fans react as player departs club

Bradford City winger Oliver Crankshaw has joined National League side Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

Crankshaw joined Bradford from Wigan Athletic in February, penning a two-and-a-half year deal with the Bantams.

The winger went on to make 19 appearances for City last season, as they ended up finishing 15th in Sky Bet League Two.

The 23-year-old made six appearances in League Two under Derek Adams this season, registering two assists and failing to find the net.

Bradford have now confirmed that Crankshaw has left the club to join National League side Stockport County for an undisclosed fee, with the winger penning a three-year deal at Edgeley Park.

Stockport have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market this summer, as Simon Rusk looks to guide his side to promotion to the EFL this season.

It seems as if the club’s financial muscle has proved too much for both Crankshaw and City to turn down, too, with Derek Adams saying: “Ollie leaves with our best wishes, having received a substantial offer from Stockport which he felt he could not turn down.

“We would have liked to keep him at the club and seen him fight for his place in the side, but understand and respect his decision to leave.”

Here, we take a look at Bradford fans’ reactions to Crankshaw’s departure…

No way that's unbelievable! Jeez la wheeze 😭😭😭

Bloody fantastic player as well! Fair play for him to move on if Derek Adams doesn't want him in starting 11 but in our current situation we need him big time and with more game time he'd of settled in just fine👍🏻 — Mick Baxter (@BarmyBantam24) September 28, 2021

Just when you think this club couldn’t get anymore random and chaotic we top it! — Have Bradford City Won Today? (@bcafcwin) September 28, 2021

Depleted through injuries so we get rid of the only player who shows any attacking ability. Shambles. Although I assume this means we’ll be announcing a free agent striker before Saturday, preferably one Adam’s actually wants. — Headless Bantam (@VP_Bantam) September 28, 2021

That’s absolute madness , was surely pushing for a start on Saturday . He added much needed drive when he came on at Crawley. — Kendal Chris (@CMH1967) September 28, 2021

Complains we have an injury depleted squad, yet sells a player?? Confused — Jay White (@jaywhitebcafc) September 28, 2021

😂😂he was one of our best players, and he never started😂😂 — Aiden (@KayAiden) September 28, 2021

Adams saying he would of liked him to stay and fight for his place is a tad strange after slating him for weeks, bizarre — Jordan Mullaney (@mulla_94) September 28, 2021

Hopefully no more we've got no budget talk now, I expect us to use that money to bring in a decent player when we can. — John Brammer (@John_Brammer) September 28, 2021

Errrrmmmmm what?! — Nathan (@nathanevans94) September 28, 2021