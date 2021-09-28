Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

‘Shambles’, ‘That’s absolute madness’ – Many Bradford City fans react as player departs club

Published

5 mins ago

on

Bradford City winger Oliver Crankshaw has joined National League side Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

Crankshaw joined Bradford from Wigan Athletic in February, penning a two-and-a-half year deal with the Bantams.

The winger went on to make 19 appearances for City last season, as they ended up finishing 15th in Sky Bet League Two.

The 23-year-old made six appearances in League Two under Derek Adams this season, registering two assists and failing to find the net.

Bradford have now confirmed that Crankshaw has left the club to join National League side Stockport County for an undisclosed fee, with the winger penning a three-year deal at Edgeley Park.

Stockport have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market this summer, as Simon Rusk looks to guide his side to promotion to the EFL this season.

It seems as if the club’s financial muscle has proved too much for both Crankshaw and City to turn down, too, with Derek Adams saying: “Ollie leaves with our best wishes, having received a substantial offer from Stockport which he felt he could not turn down.

“We would have liked to keep him at the club and seen him fight for his place in the side, but understand and respect his decision to leave.”

Here, we take a look at Bradford fans’ reactions to Crankshaw’s departure…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shambles’, ‘That’s absolute madness’ – Many Bradford City fans react as player departs club

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: