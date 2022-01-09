Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Gillingham

‘Shambles’, ‘Thanks for everything’ – These Gillingham fans react to major club decision

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Gillingham have today confirmed that they have parted company with manager Steve Evans after over two-and-a-half years in charge at the Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills currently sit in 22nd position in League One, having not won in any of their last 10 matches in the division – their previous victory coming in October against another lowly side in Doncaster Rovers.

In his two full seasons in charge of the Kent-based club, Evans stabilised Gillingham into a mid-table third tier side, finishing 10th in both campaigns.

Gillingham have not pushed on this season though and have slipped into a relegation battle under Evans.

Two months ago, Evans was the subject of an approach from League Two side Stevenage for his services, but chairman Paul Scally turned it down.

Now though Scally has chosen to part company with the 59-year-old ex-Leeds and Peterborough United boss and he will now seek for Evans’ replacement to try and get them out of trouble, with no confirmation of who will take over in the interim.

Gillingham fans have been reacting to the significant club change – let’s see what they are saying.


