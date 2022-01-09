‘Shambles’, ‘Thanks for everything’ – These Gillingham fans react to major club decision

Gillingham have today confirmed that they have parted company with manager Steve Evans after over two-and-a-half years in charge at the Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills currently sit in 22nd position in League One, having not won in any of their last 10 matches in the division – their previous victory coming in October against another lowly side in Doncaster Rovers.

In his two full seasons in charge of the Kent-based club, Evans stabilised Gillingham into a mid-table third tier side, finishing 10th in both campaigns.

Quiz: Can you name which club Gillingham signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 What club did Gillingham sign Charlie Lee from? Derby County Barnsley Peterborough United Blackpool

Gillingham have not pushed on this season though and have slipped into a relegation battle under Evans.

Two months ago, Evans was the subject of an approach from League Two side Stevenage for his services, but chairman Paul Scally turned it down.

Now though Scally has chosen to part company with the 59-year-old ex-Leeds and Peterborough United boss and he will now seek for Evans’ replacement to try and get them out of trouble, with no confirmation of who will take over in the interim.

Gillingham fans have been reacting to the significant club change – let’s see what they are saying.

Done your best Steve, cheers for a great 2 years, shame the 3rd couldn’t live up to it https://t.co/LlCdnAvFCD — Fin (@Fin_Seath72) January 9, 2022

RIP Gillingham football club, thanks for everything Steve https://t.co/vtHoSO4qvw — T (@TGJ03) January 9, 2022

Evans leaving had become inevitable so it’s no shock he’s gone. Still maintain we won’t get any better now he’s gone and the root problem at the club remains. Cheers a decent couple of years Steve. https://t.co/962CbZ8uDr — Reece Heard (@ReeceHeard_) January 9, 2022

Thanks for everything Steve https://t.co/DWykh3RJdC — FB (@finbarkerr) January 9, 2022

Can’t remember one significant high from his time here. Maybe that one time we drew with Sunderland 🤷🏻‍♂️ good riddance https://t.co/zv5wRePv4f — Chris Willis 🇬🇧 (@TheRealCWillis1) January 9, 2022

Didn’t want him appointed in the first place and think it’s the right decision. But am thankful for the job he did for two years particularly when we all needed a lift. Think to no ones surprise soon we’ll realise that he wasn’t the big problem #gills https://t.co/jTDPzzaQqn — james pemble (@gfcpemble) January 9, 2022

Now get a proven league one manager and not a club manager or someone with no league experience https://t.co/cmn7lLMXFw — Harry 🇭🇳 (@HA_1893) January 9, 2022

Shame about this one, if only the man in charge realised he’s the problem https://t.co/qfFbpbTdPQ — Jake (@WellsyJ98) January 9, 2022

Shame Evans has gone but did see it coming. Scally Out https://t.co/kfVi29GaAW — James ⚡(9-7) (@GillsJames1893) January 9, 2022

Shambles. Should never of been sacked. 1000000% going down now https://t.co/mysT7mhFBQ — Conor Sandwell (@SandwellConor) January 9, 2022

Thanks for the first two seasons Steve and the passion you showed. Gutted how it ended but with a chairman like Scally no one can save this team. The squad would struggle in league 2 — Chris (@Chris96253431) January 9, 2022