‘Shambles’, ‘Sad times’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react as key player completes move away

Steve Mounie has completed a move away from Huddersfield Town, with the striker joining French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29 on a permanent deal.

Mounie became Town’s club-record signing in 2017, arriving from Montpellier for around £11.4million as they went on and managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Benin international went on to score 19 goals in 95 games for the West Yorkshire outfit, with eight of those goals coming for the Terriers last season.

Mounie has now completed a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium, with the striker returning to France to join Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29.

Huddersfield have received an undisclosed fee for the striker’s signature, with Mounie entering the final year of his contract at the club before completing his move away.

Huddersfield have brought in Danny Ward on a free transfer this summer to bolster their attacking options, but with Mounie leaving and Karlan Grant’s future up in the air, it remains to be seen whether further additions are to be made.

Here, we take a look at Town fans’ reactions to Mounie’s departure…

Another asset stripped. Under-used and should have played more. Always felt he gave his best. When Grant leaves we now have no strikers going into the season. Joke. 50% of the fans are getting toxic and I’m one of them. — Duncan Foster (@duncanfo) September 9, 2020

Shambles! Finally have players who can put a decent ball in and we sell our best header of the ball. What's going on at our club. Good luck Steve, thanks for your efforts, especially Palace away which will live long in the memory! — Tom Holmes (@TommyHolmes87) September 9, 2020

Sad to see Steve Mounie leave. Always gave his best, and showed a great deal of feeling for Huddersfield and HTAFC. Not given the on pitch service he deserved. Good luck Steve 🙏 — RichBas@Hudds2471 (@RichardBas2471) September 9, 2020

Don’t get all the heartache over him leaving, few really good games but a lot of average games thrown in. Last year of contract so might as well cash in. ….totally agree with the fact that we need to use the money to bring in a replacement though. — guy dufton (@dufftonic982) September 9, 2020

It's our own fault hes gone, he's never been given the right service — Cameron Littlewood (@CameronLittlew7) September 9, 2020

sad sad times. — HTAFC🇪🇪 (@upthetown__) September 9, 2020

A sad day 😢 — Tom Sykes (@MunchSykes) September 9, 2020

His Instagram reads like he didn’t want to go 🤷🏻‍♂️ be a shame if we pushed him out of door like tried to do with Schindler — Tom Abbott (@TomAbbo80547912) September 9, 2020

Absolutely devastated. Steve has been brilliant since he joined. Love the bloke. Wish Steve the best of luck and sure he will be a massive success. Thankyou Steve — Poffy Mouse (@htafcimages) September 9, 2020

Not sure why but I’m more bothered by Big Steve leaving than Grant. Although he never hit the heights of Palace away again it never quite happened but poor service too. Seems a likeable bloke and instagram goodbye is good. — Rob (@robanddiwilks) September 9, 2020