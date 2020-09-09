Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Shambles’, ‘Sad times’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react as key player completes move away

Published

1 hour ago

on

Steve Mounie has completed a move away from Huddersfield Town, with the striker joining French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29 on a permanent deal.

Mounie became Town’s club-record signing in 2017, arriving from Montpellier for around £11.4million as they went on and managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Benin international went on to score 19 goals in 95 games for the West Yorkshire outfit, with eight of those goals coming for the Terriers last season.

Mounie has now completed a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium, with the striker returning to France to join Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29.

Huddersfield have received an undisclosed fee for the striker’s signature, with Mounie entering the final year of his contract at the club before completing his move away.

Huddersfield have brought in Danny Ward on a free transfer this summer to bolster their attacking options, but with Mounie leaving and Karlan Grant’s future up in the air, it remains to be seen whether further additions are to be made.

Here, we take a look at Town fans’ reactions to Mounie’s departure…


