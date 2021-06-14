‘Shambles’, ‘Ruining our club’ – These West Brom fans are livid as significant club decision shared

West Brom have confirmed that Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling has left the club.

Club statement: Luke Dowling — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 14, 2021

Dowling had been a key figure at The Hawthorns since arriving three years ago, as he played a key role in the appointment of the Slaven Bilic and with recruitment as Albion won promotion to the Premier League.

However, the past year or so has been a lot tougher, and with the Baggies now preparing for life back in the Championship, they have had real difficulty in appointing a successor to Sam Allardyce, who left last month.

Dowling had been keen to bring Chris Wilder in as his replacement, but that was blocked by owner Guochuan Lai. And, it appears that has seen his relationship break down with the Chinese businessman, as his exit was announced by the club today.

Unsurprisingly, this news has angered the Albion support, as there are now two major positions at the club that need filling. Here we look at some of the reaction with the fans furious at Lai…

The Club appears to be in total freefall. LD was like marmite but he did have a footballing background at least. This goes so much deeper in my opinion. Everyone will say #laiout but he wants out but at his asking price. The board as a whole are just ruining OUR club!! — Chris_wba (@Chris291100) June 14, 2021

Joke of a club. Fans deserves so much better. Don’t blame Luke — Dan Cannon (@DANWBA125) June 14, 2021

I’ll always love WBA, but this club I’m seeing rn, isn’t the club that made me fall in love with football. Shambles top to bottom, and it’s been coming for some time. — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddock_16) June 14, 2021

@WBA turning out to be a bad joke can’t blame dowling going If lai and the board constantly over rule all the time so indecisive #laiout — Phil (@69Woody1) June 14, 2021

LAI – GET OUT OF OUR CLUB NOW 😡😡 — Sarah 💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@sarah_WBAx) June 14, 2021

No surprise here. Guochuan Lai is the worst thing that has ever happened to this club. Shame on everyone involved in that decision making. This is dreadful. — Mark Sheldon (@markdsheldon) June 14, 2021

Dowling did ok in my book, who now appoints the manager. We are a laughing stock, makes me feel like not renewing my season ticket (if we are able to). — Chris Durham💙 (@Duzc1972) June 14, 2021