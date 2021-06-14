Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Shambles’, ‘Ruining our club’ – These West Brom fans are livid as significant club decision shared

West Brom have confirmed that Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling has left the club.

Dowling had been a key figure at The Hawthorns since arriving three years ago, as he played a key role in the appointment of the Slaven Bilic and with recruitment as Albion won promotion to the Premier League.

However, the past year or so has been a lot tougher, and with the Baggies now preparing for life back in the Championship, they have had real difficulty in appointing a successor to Sam Allardyce, who left last month.

Dowling had been keen to bring Chris Wilder in as his replacement, but that was blocked by owner Guochuan Lai. And, it appears that has seen his relationship break down with the Chinese businessman, as his exit was announced by the club today.

Unsurprisingly, this news has angered the Albion support, as there are now two major positions at the club that need filling. Here we look at some of the reaction with the fans furious at Lai…


