‘Shambles’, ‘Nige deffo getting his way’ – These Bristol City fans react to latest departure

The overhaul of Nigel Pearson’s staff at Bristol City has continued with the departure of first-team coach Keith Downing from Ashton Gate.

It comes less than a week after Paul Simpson, who was brought in under the Dean Holden regime, left the Robins and now Downing, who arrived at a similar time, has now also gone.

Pearson opted to keep the duo around when he was appointed back in February, but recently he added Curtis Fleming to his backroom team, which was a temporary appointment at first when Simpson was away from the club ill but it turned into a permanent one.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 30 ex-Bristol City players are playing at now?

1 of 30 Where is Marley Watkins? Aberdeen Hearts Hibernian St Mirren

In a club statement following both departures, CEO Richard Gould has outlined the club’s change in structure as the main reason for Downing and Simpson leaving, with their roles no longer being in-line with what they were originally recruited for.

Bristol City fans have been reacting to the latest developments regarding their coaching staff – check out what they have been saying on social media about Downing leaving by mutual consent.

This Mark Ashton Masterclass worked out well 🙃 https://t.co/UHhvj5ZmAH — Ollie Yorke (@oliveryorke) October 27, 2021

Nige deffo getting his way. Wonder who comes in now? https://t.co/C4sBLCO6de — Tom Rawle (@tomxrawle) October 27, 2021

Good luck to him, should of happened months ago — Dan Stevens (@DanStevens1986) October 27, 2021

All the best Keith for the future — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) October 27, 2021

Ta da. — Sam Shorney (@SamShorney1) October 27, 2021

Loading… shambles — J (@jtwallace17) October 27, 2021

My only surprise with this is that it took so long. Nothing against Downing or Simpson but they aren't Pearsons men. — Chris (@ccama15) October 27, 2021