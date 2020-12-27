Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Shambles' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react over latest concerning Owls squad update

Published

4 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been bemoaning the Owls’ poor record with injuries after it was revealed that Tony Pulis’ side have suffered further injury setbacks after their 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls were unable to pick up what would have been a crucial three points at Ewood Park, with Pulis’ side having been unable to see out the game after they had taken a 1-0 lead.

That means they are still sat second bottom of the table and now three points adrift of Rotherham United who now have two matches in hand on Sheffield Wednesday.

The last thing Sheffield Wednesday needed was any more injury woes, but against Blackburn, Adam Reach was forced off late on with a hamstring injury and there was further concerning news with defender Joost van Aken also suffering a knock that will require him to be checked, per BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings.

Bad news on the injury front was further compounded by the update that Julian Borner will remain sidelined against Middlesbrough, while Massimo Luongo is set for an extended spell out of action, per BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings. That leaves Pulis with an ever more paper-thin squad to select from against Boro.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were bemoaning the club’s recent record with injuries over the last few years and suggesting that things need to change on and off the field.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


