‘Shambles’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Chansiri breaks Paul Cook silence

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been left angered by the latest comments from owner Dejphon Chansiri over whether the Owls have spoken to former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook over the vacant managerial position.

The Owls are still searching for the successor to Tony Pulis and it has been reported by the Athletic that Cook had been offered the job by Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season, but has chosen to turn down that opportunity. However, according to the latest update from Yorkshire Live it is believed that the former Wigan boss would be keen on taking the job and has applied.

Cook had previously suggested that he had held talks with the Owls over the vacant managerial position, but that those talks were no longer on-going. The former Wigan manager also hinted at some of the issues that might prevent him from taking the job, such as not being handed the full control to manage the team exactly the way that he would want to do.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Chansiri issued a stern response to those comments from Cook and labelled them as ‘unprofessional.’ While he also suggested that whilst he believes he is a good coach he has not yet held talks with him over the prospect of him taking over from Pulis.

He said: “I have never talked with Paul Cook. I think he is a good coach.

“My colleagues have told me that Paul Cook has been interviewed and was offered a short term contract. It is not true.

“I think the way he has done things is unprofessional.

“How can I trust and believe someone who is unprofessional and then call them to interview? If you want me to interview, you can do it the correct way but that does not mean to say it outside.”

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were left annoyed by these latest comments and were suggesting that their chances of bringing Cook in are now pretty much over.”

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I’m fed up of Chansiri rubbishing everyone and blaming everyone but himself, time to go #swfc https://t.co/RFZICuR5MC — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) January 29, 2021

oh yeah he’s definitely gonna come now well done chansiri https://t.co/lSRgSecKWH — will (@swfcwill) January 29, 2021

clueless he’s never coming now https://t.co/xDvwWalFDj — Lewis (@LewisNixon06) January 29, 2021

Cook’s defo not getting it now then — 🦉Mark Hunnaball🦉 (@Mhball74) January 29, 2021

hes really digging himself a hole what does cook get out of saying these things? — 🐐 (@NoBiasEliasx) January 29, 2021

Our club is a shambles init…… https://t.co/4e92IwtvVz — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) January 29, 2021

Chansiri but why haven't you spoken to Paul Cook? Genuine question. #swfc https://t.co/UkgiT8wZj4 — Jonathan (@Jonathan_1867) January 29, 2021

Well talk to him then if you want any glimmer of hope of retaining championship status. Clocks ticking #swfc https://t.co/uEHW2QEorE — Phill Richardson (@PhillRichardso2) January 29, 2021

It just gets worse everyday. Just make it stop! #swfc — An Owl (@AnOwl67) January 29, 2021