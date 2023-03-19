Luton Town defender Amari'i Bell has taken to Twitter to offer his reaction to the decision to award Sunderland a penalty during the closing stages of yesterday's showdown at the Stadium of Light.

The Hatters were seemingly on course to secure all three points on their travels after taking the lead in the second-half of this fixture.

However, Rob Edwards' side were forced to settle for a point after Sunderland levelled proceedings from the penalty spot.

Following an uneventful first-half, Luton opened the scoring in the 51st minute as Alfie Doughty slotted an effort past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson after being teed up by Cody Drameh.

Luke O'Nien then went close for the hosts as his volley was saved by Ethan Horvath.

Joe Gelhardt meanwhile fired a strike just wide of the target.

With time running out for Sunderland to find an equaliser, they were awarded a penalty after Bell was adjudged to have fouled Amad Diallo in the area.

Diallo stepped to convert the spot-kick for the Black Cats.

As a result of this draw, Luton closed the gap between them and Sheffield United, who occupy second place in the Championship standings, to five points.

Reflecting on the penalty call in Saturday's match, Ball expressed his anger in a Twitter post shared with Luton's fans.

The defender posted: "Thanks to the support, today was amazing.

"Disappointed we couldn't get the win due to a bad moment.

"Shambles, but what can we do?

"See you soon."

The Verdict

Bell has every right to feel aggrieved at this decision as there was clearly not enough contact between him and Diallo for a penalty to be given.

However, referee Scott Oldham's decision to point to the spot ultimately denied the Hatters what would have been yet another impressive victory away from Kenilworth Road.

Luton will now need to put the disappointment of not claiming all three points in this clash behind them ahead of the run-in.

Following the international break, the Hatters are set to take on arch-rivals Watford in the Championship on April 1st.

Having suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat to the Hornets earlier this season, Luton will be desperate to provide their supporters with something to shout about next month.

Given that Bell has started for the Hatters in each of the club's last 15 league games, he is expected to line up for his side once again in this upcoming fixture.