Portsmouth

‘Shambles if true’, ‘Please don’t do this’ – These Portsmouth fans react as 43-year-old emerges as potential Kenny Jackett replacement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Neil Harris has emerged as a top contender for the vacant Portsmouth managerial role, per the Portsmouth News.

Pompey are attempting to move swiftly in their search for a new boss following the departure of long-serving Kenny Jackett – a man who spent nearly four years at the helm at Fratton Park – earlier today.

And one person of significant interest seems to be Harris, who has only been on the free agents market for less than two months after losing his job at Championship side Cardiff City.

Harris oversaw five straight league defeats which resulted in him being replaced by the experienced Mick McCarthy, but the 43-year-old’s work to turn the Bluebirds around last season was nothing short of impressive.

Cardiff were 14th when Harris arrived in the Welsh capital in November 2019, but by the end of the season they were contesting the play-offs before falling to eventual promotion winners Fulham in the semi-finals.

His League One record is pretty impressive, with two consecutive play-off finals with Millwall to his name – winning one of them – so he ticks the box of a manager who will be up to the task if Pompey do indeed finish in the top six.

Some Pompey fans aren’t impressed though with the news that he seems to be a top candidate for the job – check out some of their reactions on social media.


