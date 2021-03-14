‘Shambles if true’, ‘Please don’t do this’ – These Portsmouth fans react as 43-year-old emerges as potential Kenny Jackett replacement

Neil Harris has emerged as a top contender for the vacant Portsmouth managerial role, per the Portsmouth News.

Pompey are attempting to move swiftly in their search for a new boss following the departure of long-serving Kenny Jackett – a man who spent nearly four years at the helm at Fratton Park – earlier today.

And one person of significant interest seems to be Harris, who has only been on the free agents market for less than two months after losing his job at Championship side Cardiff City.

Harris oversaw five straight league defeats which resulted in him being replaced by the experienced Mick McCarthy, but the 43-year-old’s work to turn the Bluebirds around last season was nothing short of impressive.

Cardiff were 14th when Harris arrived in the Welsh capital in November 2019, but by the end of the season they were contesting the play-offs before falling to eventual promotion winners Fulham in the semi-finals.

Are you Portsmouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Pompey quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Pompey play in their first league game of the season? Ipswich Town Crawley Town Shrewsbury Town Swindon Town

His League One record is pretty impressive, with two consecutive play-off finals with Millwall to his name – winning one of them – so he ticks the box of a manager who will be up to the task if Pompey do indeed finish in the top six.

Some Pompey fans aren’t impressed though with the news that he seems to be a top candidate for the job – check out some of their reactions on social media.

What’s the point of sacking Kenny to appoint a carbon copy 🤯 — Joe Michalczuk (@joemichalczuk) March 14, 2021

Jackett mark2 — Mick Catlin (@mickcatlin1) March 14, 2021

Oh, this is going to be some rollercoaster ride isn’t it? — BritintheStates (@crossy68) March 14, 2021

HAhahhaa . We stupidly thought we could trust the club to find us a young manager who plays attractive football. What an absolute joke that would be. Replace Kenny, with Kenny’s under study! Shambles if true. — Beano (@beano438) March 14, 2021

Harris & Cowley please no! We want a different brand of football not the same what we’ve just endured for last 4 years! — Jamie Fox (@jamiefox83) March 14, 2021

No way. Harris will be same as Jackett. Not for me — Sam Cleare (@SamOfAllFears) March 14, 2021

If anyone at the club is seeing this please please don’t do this. Listen to us — Archiemcgreal (@archiemcgreal) March 14, 2021

That would be such an ‘I told you so’ appointment from MC and board — j (@jaaob_) March 14, 2021

That appointment would show the owners' true promotion ambitions i.e. none. — Nick Jacobs (@pfcnick61) March 14, 2021

Please no , show some ambition for crying out loud !!!! — Peter Radford (@petestaxi) March 14, 2021