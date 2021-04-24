Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Shambles’, ‘I hate this club’ – These Derby County fans react as development shared involving off-field figure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has ‘marginalised’ Steve McClaren in recent weeks as he looks to keep the Rams in the Championship.

The East Midlands outfit take on Birmingham City today in what is a huge game as they look to stay in the division. Given their poor run, the pressure has really built on Rooney, who is of course in his first management position.

And, according to Telegraph reporter John Percy, it’s believed that Rooney is not keen on taking advice from technical director Steve McClaren, who has been in charge of the Rams previously.

Rooney and his assistant coaches have allegedly marginalised former England manager Steve McClaren in recent weeks, decreasing his influence on team selection and tactical decisions.”

With Derby on a run of of one win in 12 games, it’s fair to say that most fans don’t feel this approach is working, particularly because McClaren’s return to the club was thought to have played a part in the improvements earlier in the campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


