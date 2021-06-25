‘Shambles’, ‘Feel sorry for the bloke’ – Many Swindon fans react as club make significant managerial announcement

There has been a shock development at Swindon Town today as manager John McGreal and his assistant Rene Gilmartin have resigned from their posts.

McGreal was only appointed last month as the man to take the Robins forward following their relegation to League Two, but his stint in charge has lasted just one month.

It comes on a turbulent day for Swindon as chief executive Steve Anderson has also departed after spending eight years at the County Ground.

That decision may have something to do with a high court judgement that has been released, which has allowed much-maligned owner Lee Power to sell his stake in the Robins, but he first has to offer it to minority shareholder Clem Morfuni.

But the process may not be as straight-forward as that and it has clearly led to issues at management level, with McGreal believing he cannot do his job properly with all the uncertainty at boardroom level.

“We feel we are not able to carry out our duties as Manager and Assistant Manager,” McGreal stated on behalf of himself and Gilmartin, per the club’s official website.

“Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.”

It has come as a real shock to Swindon fans who have been reacting to the breaking news on social media.

Thanks for all the memories John 🙏🏼 — Liam Hartley (@LiamHartley3645) June 25, 2021

Feel sorry for the bloke, he genuinely couldn’t believe he landed the job. Good luck to him. — George bishop (@GeorgePBishop8) June 25, 2021

Unbeaten record. Good work fellas. — swindonrich (@swindonrich) June 25, 2021

Impossible job under the circumstances, good luck John. — Max Springer (@max_springer2) June 25, 2021

Oh my god it's happening — Billy Little (@BillyLi07635275) June 25, 2021

Still done a better job than Sheridan — Albie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Albie_STFC) June 25, 2021

Feel sorry for them, clearly been messed about. — Andy Gibson (@AndyGib87493586) June 25, 2021

Shambles. Hopefully this means positive change is coming….. https://t.co/bEmIIql76a — Lloyd Parker (@Larker) June 25, 2021

Couldn’t make this stuff up🤣🤣 Power you’re next up👋🏼 https://t.co/53CY2FolMA — Glen Waite (@Stfc_Glen) June 25, 2021