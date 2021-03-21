‘Shambles’, ‘Doesn’t bode well’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Rooney’s admission on 31-y/o

Derby County’s poor run of form continued on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game, which now means that Wayne Rooney’s side are winless in their last seven matches in the second-tier.

Martyn Waghorn’s exclusion from the matchday squad was a surprising one for plenty of supporters in the pre-match build-up.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, Rooney dropped a hint that Waghorn wasn’t putting effort in during the club’s training sessions, which was the reason as to why he wasn’t involved, whilst also labelling his behaviour as ‘unacceptable‘.

“Players have bad training sessions. That happens. But what I can’t accept is if the player doesn’t try. I can’t afford to carry players.”

Waghorn has made 27 appearances in all competitions this term, and has scored just three goals so far, and will surely be looking to add to that tally before this year’s campaign reaches a conclusion.

Derby are now sat 19th in the Championship table, and are just five points clear of the relegation zone, which makes for concerning reading heading into their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Derby County fans took to Twitter to react to Rooney’s admission on Waghorn’s absence from the squad against Stoke City this weekend.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Somethings not right is it — James (@Derbydad73) March 20, 2021

Crikey, that's not good. — Twedds (@METwedds) March 20, 2021

We're unravelling. — Ray Straw (@tedmac7275) March 20, 2021

Second player Rooney has called out in two weeks. Red flag for me, we’ve been poor but this doesn’t bode well. https://t.co/CKrYFOvufM — EamonActon (@ActonEamon) March 20, 2021

On yer bike Waggy. Another massive waste of money. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) March 20, 2021

Not sure what he’s doing calling out players all the time. Are they playing for him??! — sean igoe (@hutch172) March 20, 2021

Management and players falling out does not represent a team culture and how much we need togetherness now. Both at fault — Andy Davies (@andydaviesk) March 20, 2021

Sounds like he’s lost the dressing room — DerbyThenNowAlways (@DerbyThen) March 20, 2021

Don’t want him back tbh – no matter how bad we are. — Paul King (@paulkingmumbai) March 20, 2021

well see ya later Waghorn https://t.co/vxZSAA14vg — Tewey (@official_tewey5) March 20, 2021