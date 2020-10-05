Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Shambles’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – Many Barnsley fans hit out as club confirm player exit

Published

3 mins ago

on

Barnsley have parted company with Kilian Ludewig.  

Ludewig was on his second loan spell at Oakwell after initially impressing in Gerhard Struber’s squad that survived in the Championship last season.

However, after a tough start to his second stint with the Owls, Ludewig is on the way out.

A club statement confirmed his loan had been terminated, with Dane Murphy even hitting out at the player’s struggle for form at the beginning of the campaign.

Ludewig, 20, has now joined Schalke on loan from RB Salzburg, only adding to the question marks surrounding a sudden exit.

Elsewhere at Barnsley, Struber is widely expected to walk out on the club just months after keeping them in the Championship.

He will become New York Red Bulls new head-coach.

That has added to the Barnsley frustration over on Twitter, with many hitting out on the back of the Ludewig announcement.

Here, we dive into some strong Barnsley reaction…


