‘Shambles’, ‘Absolute disgrace’ – Many Barnsley fans hit out as club confirm player exit

Barnsley have parted company with Kilian Ludewig.

Ludewig was on his second loan spell at Oakwell after initially impressing in Gerhard Struber’s squad that survived in the Championship last season.

However, after a tough start to his second stint with the Owls, Ludewig is on the way out.

A club statement confirmed his loan had been terminated, with Dane Murphy even hitting out at the player’s struggle for form at the beginning of the campaign.

Ludewig, 20, has now joined Schalke on loan from RB Salzburg, only adding to the question marks surrounding a sudden exit.

Elsewhere at Barnsley, Struber is widely expected to walk out on the club just months after keeping them in the Championship.

He will become New York Red Bulls new head-coach.

That has added to the Barnsley frustration over on Twitter, with many hitting out on the back of the Ludewig announcement.

Here, we dive into some strong Barnsley reaction…

@DMurph516 care to elaborate on your statement a few weeks ago ? You couldn't run a trip to seaside. pic.twitter.com/FGrATPIV27 — Andy Wilson (@springvalered) October 5, 2020

That’s a terrible statement 😂😂 “struggled for consistency” and “not worked out” 🤯🤪🤥 We are being run by absolute charlatans 🤦🏻‍♂️ — PhilMc (@PhilMCTyke) October 5, 2020

“Whilst we have quality in this position…”

Drum roll. Who then? — Matchday Drinkers (@BFCDrinkers) October 5, 2020

Mutual Termination!!!!!

what is that all about. He’s about to go play in the Bundesliga for a top club and was gonna be a class player and you’ve agreed to let him go. Absolute Disgrace… — ciaran (@ciaran05321096) October 5, 2020

One of our quality players gone, next the manager and no new comings. To be a Barnsley fan😤 — Joe (@jxllen2003) October 5, 2020

How can you become inconsistent in 5 bloody games? How can you be consistent in a team that's losing where players are changed all the time? It's a chuffing shambles down at Grove Street!! — peter Holt (@DJsamba78) October 5, 2020

3 million for brown, 2 million for struber. Weve paid 720k for helik….4,280,000 in the consortiums bank…. not to mention the wages weve freed up over the last few months. We see straight through them now. — Steve bfc (@st3ve89) October 5, 2020