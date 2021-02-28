‘Shaky’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans aren’t impressed with one player’s recent display v Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers were forced to settle for a point in their recent clash with relegation-threatened Coventry City at Ewood Park.

Rovers took the lead through Ben Brereton, with the former Nottingham Forest forward netting his fifth goal of the season in all competitions after 27 minutes.

But Mark Robins’ side equalised just five minutes into the second-half through Matty James. Neither side could find the winner they were pushing for, which is likely to be more frustrating for Tony Mowbray’s side, whose poor run of form continues in the Championship.

One player that played the full 90 minutes in the draw on Saturday was Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite, as he made his ninth appearance for Blackburn this term.

The former Carlisle United youngster has been a regular in the starting XI since arriving from Everton in the January transfer window, but struggled to make a notable impact against the Sky Blues.

Branthwaite only won two of the ground duels he was involved in, and lost possession of the ball six times during the match. He was also beaten in the air by James for Coventry’s equaliser. (Sofascore)

A number of Blackburn fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at Branthwaite’s recent showing in the stalemate with Coventry City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Very generous to Douglas and Branthwaite again. Both terrible defenders. — Fred (@CitizenF_93) February 27, 2021

Said it from game on my Nan is quicker than Branthwaite. Could probably win that header too — Michael Dennis (@MichaelDennis0) February 27, 2021

Also I'd have zero complaints if we never seen Branthwaite again…play Nyambe with Lenihan and bring Dan Pike in at RB,christ even play Douglas at RB,bizarrely that's where he had his one decent game for us … #rovers — Steve (@roversfan09) February 27, 2021

Branthwaite is looking shaky. Where the hell is Ayala?! I thought he would be back by now. Can imagine he's not in any hurry to get back… #rovers — Jimmy Murphy (@JimmyMurphy1) February 27, 2021

@Everton any chance you can recall branthwaite he’s terrible! — R Whittle (@Robert__Whittle) February 27, 2021

Branthwaite again. Absolutely shocking — Adam (@ribblevalleyUTR) February 27, 2021

The more I see of this Branthwaite chap,the less I'm a fan to be honest..seems a bit ponderous and poor positionally,eyes glued to the ball #ballwatching #rovers — Steve (@roversfan09) February 27, 2021

That branthwaite is shocking, 6"4 and can't win a header — TeeJay Cunningham (@800Teejay008) February 27, 2021

Hang on, did Branthwaite forget how to jump or something? — Ban (@Banno1289) February 27, 2021

How is Branthwaite getting beat there??? — The Rovers Ramble (@RambleRovers) February 27, 2021