Blackburn Rovers

‘Shaky’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans aren’t impressed with one player’s recent display v Coventry City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers were forced to settle for a point in their recent clash with relegation-threatened Coventry City at Ewood Park. 

Rovers took the lead through Ben Brereton, with the former Nottingham Forest forward netting his fifth goal of the season in all competitions after 27 minutes.

But Mark Robins’ side equalised just five minutes into the second-half through Matty James. Neither side could find the winner they were pushing for, which is likely to be more frustrating for Tony Mowbray’s side, whose poor run of form continues in the Championship.

One player that played the full 90 minutes in the draw on Saturday was Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite, as he made his ninth appearance for Blackburn this term.

The former Carlisle United youngster has been a regular in the starting XI since arriving from Everton in the January transfer window, but struggled to make a notable impact against the Sky Blues.

Branthwaite only won two of the ground duels he was involved in, and lost possession of the ball six times during the match. He was also beaten in the air by James for Coventry’s equaliser. (Sofascore)

A number of Blackburn fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at Branthwaite’s recent showing in the stalemate with Coventry City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

