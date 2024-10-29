This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have had a mixed start to the Championship season; after 12 games, the club are sitting in 15th position, with 12 points to their name.

Having recorded three straight wins against Stoke City, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers, the club are without a win in their last four.

In and among the results, there have been positives for manager Tim Walter, with the performances of one individual drawing plaudits from Tigers fans.

Xavier Simons has surprised with his performances

When asked which player had surprised him most this season, FLW's Hull pundit Ryan Frankish said it was Xavier Simons who had impressed him at the MKM Stadium.

"Last season, he was always a fringe player. He'd been a bit bullish, but he seemed alright," Ryan told Football League World.

"He went on loan to Fleetwood last season, didn't really do anything there, so you’re kind of thinking, well, how is he going to develop coming to the team under Walter?

"The last couple of weeks, he's just turning out to be this absolute rock in the middle, but he can also bomb forward. He's controlled on the ball. He seems very, very passionate, which is what we seem to be missing.

"All of them obviously want to do well, but you're not seeing someone with their heart on their sleeve at the minute, and Xavier Simmons in the last couple of games, Derby and Burnley, notably, he's been that head that maybe is shaking everyone up a little bit, whilst also being solid in that midfield."

Xavier Simons' 2024/25 Championship statistics with Hull City - per SofaScore Appearances 10 Goals 2 Expected goals (xG) 0.73 Touches 28.9 Accurate passes per game 18.2 (86%)

Xavier Simons' journey from Chelsea to Hull

Not many would have predicted the form of Simons, given he spent last season on loan at League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

Simons is a product of Chelsea's youth system, but like most who graduate, he was unable to break into the club's first team.

The England under-19 international initially joined the Tigers on loan in 2022 and the club made the signing permanent in 2023, with the defensive-midfielder joining on a three-year deal.

Under Liam Rosenior, Simons only made two appearances before joining Fleetwood on loan for the season, where he failed to make an impact.

This season has been a different story. The Chelsea youth product has cemented his place in Walter's side and has even contributed two goals in his last two appearances in the hub of Hull's midfield.

The 21-year-old has drawn plaudits due to his dominant play in central-midfield. Not only can he dictate play, but he has shown finishing reminiscent of Steven Gerrard, with his long range pile drive against Derby County.

Fans will be hoping that the rest of Hull's side can follow suit, with Simons putting in performances worthy of the shirt.

With Hull struggling to find form, Simons has stepped up his performances and become a central figure in Walter's midfield.

Although he spent last season in League One, the 21-year-old has shown another level to his game and has scored key goals for the Tigers.

Simons is proving that there is life after Chelsea and will be hoping to find a way back to the Premier League with his passionate displays.