Shackleton starts: The strongest Millwall XI Rowett can field as Stoke clash looms

The start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign is fast approaching, with Millwall set to begin their season against Stoke City at The Den on Saturday 30th July.

Despite losing talismanic attacker Jed Wallace, it has been a hugely impressive summer transfer window from a Lions perspective and there is optimism that Gary Rowett’s side can improve on their ninth place finish last term.

But Stoke will have top six aspirations as well, which should mean that we will find out quite a lot about exactly where both sides are in their season opener.

It’s going to be a test for Millwall and here we’ve highlighted the strongest XI that Rowett can field against the Potters as the clash looms…

George Long remains at the club as a useful backup but it would be a shock to see him start over the reliable Bart Bialkowski in the season opener.

Rowett has a decision to make in the back three given the summer addition of Charlie Cresswell on loan from Leeds United but it may be that his strongest side has the 19-year-old on the bench – if only while he continues to settle.

Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, and Jake Cooper did the business for Millwall last season and should be trusted against Stoke’s talented attacking unit.

QPR’s interest in Danny McNamara reportedly remains but the academy product is still a Lions player and surely has to start on the right with Scott Malone on the left.

Billy Mitchell is unfortunate to miss out in the centre of the park but Jamie Shackleton’s industry and George Honeyman’s creativity would make them a very balanced midfield pairing while club-record signing Zian Flemming will be tasked with replacing Jed Wallace in behind the front two.

Tom Bradshaw has recovered from the injury he picked up in pre-season and should be in line to partner Benik Afobe, who left Stoke to sign for Milwall permanently in the summer.

Afobe will have a point to prove to his former employers and will want to open his account early given the pressure is on him as the Lions’ first choice forward this term.