Shackleton pursuit, Rowett claims, McNamara situation: The latest Millwall news headlines you might have missed

It’s been a busy week for Millwall, who get their pre-season underway with a game against local rivals Crystal Palace today.

Despite losing talisman Jed Wallace, the summer window has been a positive period for the south London club and there is optimism that Gary Rowett’s side may be able to build on what was a strong showing in the Championship last season.

There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window and, as such, the last few days have been action-packed for the Lions.

With that in mind, here is all the latest Millwall news you might have missed…

Race for Jamie Shackleton still on

Jamie Shackleton could become the second Leeds United player to move to The Den this summer after Charlie Cresswell arrived on loan.

Yesterday, Football Insider reported they’d won the race for Shackleton but Leeds Live have since indicated that it is still ongoing – with Reading another club in pursuit.

However, Millwall are understood to have offered to pay a significant chunk of the midfielder’s salary – an offer that the Royals will likely be unable to match.

Gary Rowett addresses Zak Lovelace move to Rangers

Rowett has addressed 16-year-old Zak Lovelace’s move to Rangers, which was confirmed last week.

Speaking to Football Scotland, he said: “People make decisions for reasons only they know.

“My opinion is that if you’re at a Championship club that value you so highly that they are prepared to put you on the bench – because they trust you, think you’re a good player and work on a plan to get you into the first-team this very season.

“It seems strange you take what looks a backward step for the next 18 months to two years. Rangers are a massive club. It’s not for me to judge why someone wants to join a club.

“I am disappointed with that one. I don’t have any grudges. It’s a disappointing system where you can work so hard with a player in the academy for so many years – put so much time and effort in – and it’s far easier to take a player from an English club to Scotland, and vice versa.

“Probably that needs to be looked at so the rules apply the same whether you are a Premier League club or an SPL club. Otherwise big clubs from each division are going to be pinching kids from cross border all the time.”

25 quiz questions about Millwall managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Where did Charlie Hewitt‘s playing career begin? Middlesbrough Sunderland

Manager’s verdict on Leeds United loanee

Millwall may have missed out on re-signing Dan Ballard but Cresswell could prove to be a fantastic replacement.

Rowett has shared his verdict on the “exciting” young defender and suggested it was “good for everybody” involved.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder really,” said the Lions boss (via News At Den). “He’s very aggressive, he wants to be on the front foot and win things both on the floor and in the air. I think he can also play with a real level of composure and his passing range is excellent, so I think he’ll give us a little bit of something different.”

Contract talks with Danny McNamara ongoing

The Millwall boss has revealed that talks are ongoing between Millwall and defender Danny McNamara.

QPR have reportedly seen a £300,000 offer for McNamara rejected but will likely return given he’s out of contract next summer.

That’s a situation that Rowett has claimed the south London club are looking to solve soon.