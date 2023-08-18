Highlights Illan Meslier needs to perform well in goal to keep his starting spot, with Karl Darlow waiting in the wings.

Sam Byram could continue to impress on the left side of defense after a solid performance against Birmingham City.

Joe Gelhardt may play as an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 system, providing a short-term solution in an attacking-limited squad.

Leeds United will be hoping to bounce back with a victory tonight against West Bromwich Albion, following a poor start to the 2023/24 season.

Although they managed to squeeze past Shrewsbury Town, they have taken just one point from a possible four in their opening two league games of the season.

Managing to secure a late draw against Cardiff City through Crysencio Summerville's strike, they then lost against Birmingham City, with Lukas Jutkiewicz scoring a late penalty at St Andrew's.

The West Yorkshire side face former Whites coach Carlos Corberan and even though tonight's opponents haven't done a huge amount in the transfer market this summer, they will still be a tough opponent for Leeds.

We take a look at the potential starting lineup Daniel Farke could put out at Elland Road this evening.

GK: Illan Meslier

The Frenchman looked to be in contention to secure a move away from Yorkshire this summer but he has stayed put up to this point. Karl Darlow is another option who can come in if Meslier isn't performing well, so the latter needs to shine if he wants to keep his starting spot.

LB: Sam Byram

The ex-Norwich City man did reasonably well against Birmingham City and did enough to start again this evening. He could potentially play on the right-hand side, but he did well on the left and should stay there.

CB: Pascal Struijk

The Dutchman is a more experienced figure than Charlie Cresswell and with the Whites needing calm heads to turn things around, Struijk could be Farke's preferred option in central defence.

CB: Joe Rodon

Summer signing Rodon will probably start sooner rather than later and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the first 11 this evening if he's fully fit. The Welshman will be keen to prove his worth after being sent out on loan by Tottenham Hotspur.

RB: Luke Ayling

Ayling wasn't brilliant at St Andrew's but considering the experience he has, it would be a surprise to see him removed from the starting lineup without Farke giving him a proper opportunity to shine.

CDM: Archie Gray

Gray may only be 17 - but he has been impressive at times this season and has done enough to retain his starting spot. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him left out in favour of others if new midfield signings come in before the deadline - but he should be given a proper chance.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu looks to be a quality addition in the middle of the park and is likely to be a key man for the Whites this term and beyond. Considering he isn't that old, he will only get better.

LW: Dan James

The Welshman didn't have his best performance last weekend - but he should still thrive at this level considering he's been in the Premier League recently and thrived in the second tier with Swansea City in the past.

CAM: Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt is usually a striker - but he has played in a 4-2-3-1 system at Sunderland and should know what it takes to be an advanced midfielder in this formation. The Whites are very limited in the options they have in attack, so having Gelhardt as an attacking midfielder would surely be a short-term solution unless he thrives in this area.

RW: Ian Poveda

Poveda can be an asset at this level but it remains to be seen whether he will turn up this evening and prove to be a game-changer. He starts on the right-hand side in the absence of Wilfried Gnonto, Summerville and others. Jamie Shackleton drops out.

ST: Georginio Rutter

Rutter was a big-money signing for Leeds and following their relegation, he should be a magnificent player at this level. Tonight could be a golden opportunity for him - and he will need to take it with both hands.