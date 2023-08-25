Highlights Ipswich Town is off to a strong start this season, currently sitting at the top of the league with wins against Sunderland, Bristol Rovers, Stoke City, and Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds United, despite being among the promotion favorites, is still searching for their first league win under manager Daniel Farke, having only managed two draws and a loss so far.

Leeds' starting lineup for their upcoming match against Ipswich Town is expected to feature Illan Meslier in goal, Luke Ayling at right-back, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as center-backs, Sam Byram at left-back, Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu in midfield, Georginio Rutter on the right-wing, Joe Gelhardt in the CAM position, Dan James on the left-wing, and Joel Piroe as the center forward.

Ipswich Town are aiming to continue their flawless start to the season against Leeds United at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys sit top of the pile three games into the campaign. An opening weekend victory against Sunderland kickstarted their Championship return in style, winning 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

The Tractor Boys have yet to concede since then, with a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup then followed up with another result of the same scoreline on their return to Portman Road, beating Stoke City in the process.

Now off the back of another three points on the road against Queens Park Rangers, Kieran McKenna's side face one of their toughest tests yet on paper as they welcome recently-relegated Leeds United to Suffolk this weekend.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season, but are waiting for their first win in the league, now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City in Daniel Farke.

Leeds have two draws from three games in the league, drawing their two home games against Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion and losing 1-0 to Birmingham City at St. Andrew's.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Daniel Farke could put out in search of his first league win as manager of Leeds.

GK - Illan Meslier

It has been a bit of a surprise to some that Meslier has been in between the sticks for every league game so far, with some expectting hat he would depart this summer and that is why Karl Darlow was signed from Newcastle.

The Frenchman remains at Elland Road, though, and until a move is sorted then it appears he is Farke's first-choice stopper. He looks likely to retain his place for the fourth league game in a row.

RB - Luke Ayling

It looks as though Farke may be after a new right-back with Max Aarons a target, but his U-turn to join Bournemouth means that the German has a few options to choose from on the right-hand side. However, the 32-year-old is still the most likely option, with Sam Byram covering at left-back, and Cody Drameh returning from injury lately and not at full match fitness.

The experienced defender has endured an up and down start to the campaign, having been caught well out of position for Cardiff's opening goal in game one, as well as struggling against Birmingham, before equalising against West Bromwich Albion.

CB - Joe Rodon

The centre-back made his full debut against West Bromwich Albion and impressed, showing good quality on the ball. His carrying and passing were beneficial in breaking lines for the Whites.

With Liam Cooper sidelined for some time with a ruptured plantar fascia, it gives the chance for other options to impress, such as Rodon, who was given the nod ahead of Charlie Cresswell and should retain his place.

CB - Pascal Struijk

Considering the dearth of options at the heart of the defence, Struijk is perhaps the most obvious option as the only naturally left-sided centre-back available.

Cresswell and Ayling could also be used here, but Struijk has been one of Leeds' best players so far this term, and rightfully should retain his place. Rodon and Struijk has a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further.

LB - Sam Byram

Byram impressed in his cameo against Cardiff on opening day, just days after earning himself a one-year deal at Elland Road to re-sign for the club where it all started for him as an academy product.

He is in need of more match sharpness and could be given the nod ahead of Leo Hjelde yet again, as he has since done well in both of the last two league games in which he has started. The 29-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust; however, Byram is also building up his fitness after many years of injury issues.

CM - Archie Gray

The 17-year-old has looked mature beyond his years in his first competitive Leeds games, and has been an ever-present so far in the league as part of Farke's double-pivot.

Big things are expected of Gray and you can expect the teenager to keep his spot in the starting lineup whilst Leeds lack midfield options. Jamie Shackleton, Lewis Bate, and Darko Gyabi are the club's only competition in central-midfield at the moment.

CM - Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu is close to signing for Leeds United

Arguably Leeds' best player so far this season, Ampadu should once again partner alongside Gray at the base of midfield.

The 22-year-old will be a sure-fire starter this season and has settled in perfectly since joining from Chelsea. He will be tasked with picking up the danger men such as Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead.

RW - Georginio Rutter

Rutter is clearly not a striker, but Leeds are short of options, due to injuries to the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Ian Poveda, and potentially Dan James as well.

Of course, they could be bolstered with the return of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, but there is a chance the pair are not rushed back, with both only recently coming back into the first-team fold to train again. Rutter's skill-set suits a wide berth far more than Shackleton, who started the game on the right-wing against the Baggies.

CAM - Joe Gelhardt

This is a huge season for Gelhardt at Leeds, with the forward starting the Cardiff clash from the bench and only afforded a short cameo late on in the game by coming on in the 82nd minute.

Since then, the versatile 21-year-old forward has been involved heavily, in part due to a lack of natural number-ten options. The forward can operate as a striker, secondary-striker, attacking-midfielder, and from the right-wing, too. However, it is in the role behind a lone striker where he can thrive and where he should start again.

LW - Dan James

If it wasn't for injuries and Gnonto and Sinisterra's recent situations, James may have been on the bench, but played well against West Brom and should keep his place against Ipswich.

The Welsh international is likely to be out on the left again where he will want to continue to prove a point to Farke as there are other options when fully fit that will likely come in for him. The winger has a knock, though, and is a slight doubt for the game, but will retain his starting role if he passes a fitness check.

CF: Joel Piroe

With Leeds playing the Tractor Boys on Saturday afternoon, it appears that the club have ample time to register new striker signing Joel Piroe ahead of the game, with Leeds confirming his signing yesterday.

Beren Cross of Leeds Live said on Twitter: "Should, in theory, be available for Saturday, but will spend on work permit and international clearance". It would be a timely boost, with Leeds needing a more natural number-nine than Rutter, although it would not be a surprise if Piroe started the clash from the bench.