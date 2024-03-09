Highlights Sevilla looking to sign Ndidi from Leicester, unable to afford Boubakary Soumaré's permanent deal.

Ndidi's contract expiring prompts speculation over his future at King Power Stadium.

Potential return of Soumaré to Leicester could help soften blow of Ndidi's departure.

Sevilla are set to turn their attention to Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Vamos mi Sevilla, La Liga side will make an attempt to sign the Nigerian at the end of the season.

It is believed that the club are unable to afford a permanent deal for the Foxes’ Boubakary Soumaré, who is currently on loan with the top flight side.

Soumaré has been a key figure for Sevilla so far this season, featuring 18 times in the league since making the summer switch to Spain (all stats from Fbref).

As part of the loan agreement with Leicester, the club negotiated an option to buy clause worth €15 million (£12.8 million), which they are now unable to afford.

Wilfred Ndidi transfer latest

Ndidi’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, leading to speculation over his future at the King Power Stadium.

Sevilla are set to turn their attention to the midfielder instead of pursuing a move for Soumaré, which opens the door to his return to Leicester.

It has been reported that the Foxes are unwilling to lower their £12.8 million demands for Soumaré, with the Spanish side currently struggling financially.

Ndidi has been an important part of Enzo Maresca’s side this campaign, making 22 appearances in the Championship.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for the club since his arrival from Genk in 2017, even remaining with the Leicestershire outfit following their relegation to the second tier last year amid a mass exodus of important first team players.#

Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester City league appearances by season - per Fbref.com Season Division Appearances (Starts) 2016-17 Premier League 17 2017-18 Premier League 33 2018-19 Premier League 38 (37) 2019-20 Premier League 32 (29) 2020-21 Premier League 26 (25) 2021-22 Premier League 19 (18) 2022-23 Premier League 27 (19) 2023-24 Championship 22 (17)

Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester City contract stance

But it’s understood that he will not be renewing his deal at the King Power beyond this season, which opens the door for his exit to Sevilla.

The club is looking to save up to €100 million (£85 million) in costs this year, with the Nigeria international representing a relatively cheap alternative to Soumaré due to a lack of transfer fee needed to sign him.

While Soumaré has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in La Liga this season, Sevilla have to take their financial position into account when deciding on future transfers.

This could lead to Soumaré’s reintegration back into the first team squad at Leicester, with any decision over his future likely to come at the end of the campaign.

The club’s league status could also play a role in determining his future, with promotion to the Premier League on the cards for Maresca’s side.

Soumaré’s return could soften Ndidi blow

It will come as a blow for Leicester to lose someone of Ndidi’s quality at the end of the season, especially if it’s for nothing.

But having Soumaré come back into the side could help soften the blow of Ndidi’s exit, as he could fill that gap in midfield.

It’s a far from ideal situation for the Foxes, but it could prove quite useful given their own precarious position financially.

Soumaré has performed well for Sevilla this year, so having someone of his quality back in the team could be a promising development for Maresca.