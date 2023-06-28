Earlier in 2023, the end of an era occurred at Leeds United as Victor Orta was announced to have departed his role as director of football after six years.

A driving force in the decision to bring Marcelo Bielsa to the club in 2020, Orta was brought in from Middlesbrough and achieved a lot of success, and he was also seen on many occasions to be incredibly passionate about the cause.

All things must come to an end though and he left United at the start of May, but it didn't take him long to become employed again as UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla have snapped the Spaniard up as their new sporting director.

And he's set to waste no time in trying to strengthen their squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign, with a raid plotted for a player he knows very well in the form of Crysencio Summerville.

According to TEAMtalk, Sevilla and Orta are planning to move for the 21-year-old winger from the Netherlands following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, and he's a player that Orta knows well having signed him from Feyenoord for Leeds in 2020.

Summerville scored four times and assisted a further two goals in 28 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season, and his performances have clearly not gone under the radar.

What clubs are interested in Crysencio Summerville?

Along with Sevilla, there are plenty of clubs that have been name-checked as apparently having an interest in Summerville this summer.

The Telegraph have claimed in the last week that Everton are one of the clubs that are looking into a deal for the Dutchman in order to give him Premier League football once again.

A more attractive proposition though could be a return to Feyenoord, just three years after the Whites plucked him from there.

Feyenoord are the current Eredivisie champions and that means they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, so there is a strong chance that Summerville would be keen on a return to where his career started.

What is Crysencio Summerville's current situation with Leeds United?

When joining Leeds in September 2020, Summerville penned a three-year deal at Elland Road, which could have meant his deal was due to expire this month.

However, following his emergence into the first-team squad in the 2021-22 season with five Premier League outings, as well as his performances for the under-21's, saw him handed a fresh contract last August, which he put pen-to-paper on to extend his time at the club until the summer of 2026.

That means Summerville has three years remaining on his contract right now, and it also means any interested party will have to stump up the required cash - likely to be a significant eight-figure fee - to prize him away from Leeds.