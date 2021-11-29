Sevilla, Leeds United, Newcastle: Where is the best next stop for Ben Brereton Diaz?

Ben Brereton Diaz is seemingly a man in demand by top clubs as we get closer to the January transfer window of the 2021-22 season opening.

The versatile forward scored seven times last season but he’s already eclipsed that and then some in the current campaign, netting 16 times in 20 Championship outings.

It is a scoring record and his performances that have caught the eye of a number of clubs who are now being credited with a potential move for the 22-year-old during the mid-season window.

Rovers are comfortable with the striker’s contract situation with a one-year option that can be triggered if he doesn’t agree to extend it during negotiations – without the trigger his deal would be up in the summer of 2022.

That has alerted clubs to a potential January deal – let’s look at the options for Brereton of clubs that have been linked with a move for him ahead of the transfer window opening.

Sevilla

A recent report from The Sun over the weekend has the Spanish club at the head of the race to try and sign Brereton in January, with Rovers looking for £20 million which is more than they received for Adam Armstrong over the summer.

Los Nervionenses play in a 4-3-3 system that would suit Brereton massively either on the wide left or through the middle, but it would be a big step up from playing in the Championship to being in a Champions League-chasing side.

His exploits on the international stage though suggest he’s up for the challenge and Sevilla will surely have some financial muscle to make a deal happen – but he’d be competing with some very good players like Erik Lamela and Youssef En-Nesyri for a starting spot.

This destination does seem like a potentially likely one – if Brereton wants to step out of his comfort zone that is.

Southampton

The aforementioned Sun report that stated Sevilla front-running the chase for the striker also says that Southampton hold a key interest.

It comes just months after the Saints raided Ewood Park for Blackburn’s talisman of recent seasons in Adam Armstrong – could they about to do it again?

Well it seems like that potential move has been shot down already as Hampshire Live have reported that the south coast club aren’t looking for another forward in January, so that rules out any chance of Brereton heading there.

Leeds

The Yorkshire side were linked to Brereton in the summer after his impressive performances at the Copa America for Chile, and a Football League World exclusive has revealed that their interest has re-ignited.

Marcelo Bielsa – a former Chile manager – has a wealth of attacking talent when they’re all fully-fit so it’s hard to see where Ben Brereton fits in right now.

Unless Raphinha is cashed in on – and why would Leeds want to do that – then a move for Brereton wouldn’t make much sense.

Newcastle

Another team to be linked in the FLW exclusive, the new-found riches of the Magpies could be paying a visit to Ewood Park soon.

Newcastle are well and truly lacking attacking quality and Eddie Howe should probably be expected to be able to spend freely in January and he will be well aware of Brereton’s talents.

They’d have no troubles stumping up the asking price and the top end of the pitch is definitely a place they need to strengthen – it could be an ideal move for the Chile international.

Brighton

Another club who could do with a new striker in January, Brighton may be in the top half of the Premier League table but lack depth up-front.

Neal Maupay has four goals but the fact they had to bring Jurgen Locadia back into the fold this past weekend shows that Graham Potter is desperate for attacking additions.

FLW’s exclusive was one that has put the Seagulls in the race for the 22-year-old and the AMEX Stadium seems like another ideal landing spot for Brereton as well as Newcastle.

Burnley

Blackburn’s biggest rivals are said to be ‘tracking’ Brereton, but let’s be honest – Rovers aren’t going to sell to their neighbours up the M65, are they?

This link can probably be thrown out already.