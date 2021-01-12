Several Nottingham Forest players react to 29-y/o’s message as transfer confirmed

Nottingham Forest confirmed yesterday that Tendayi Darikwa had completed a loan move to Wigan Athletic for the rest of the season.

With the right-back out of contract in the summer, it realistically means he has played his last game for the club, before he leaves on a free transfer in the summer.

Having been brought up in Nottingham, playing for the Reds meant a lot to the 29-year-old, who took to Instagram after the deal was announced to reveal his pride at turning out at the City Ground.

“From a young age I wanted to play for this football club, I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity to do that. Not the way I imagined it ending but that’s life. Thank you to everyone for the love and support during my time here, especially through last seasons injury.”

And, it appears Darikwa was a popular player in the dressing room, with several current and former Forest players responding to his post.

They include keeper Brice Samba and left-back Yuri Ribeiro, whilst Brennan Johnson and Matty Cash have also shown their appreciation to Darikwa.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from those players, who will have all shared the dressing room with Darikwa at some point.

From his perspective, it’s good to see that fellow professionals have enjoyed working alongside him, and it shows he is a respected figure.

Some Forest fans felt this was the wrong decision from the club, but they will also wish Darikwa well as he looks to get his career back on track after a tough few years.

