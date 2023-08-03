Highlights Middlesbrough and Millwall face off in a challenging opening day clash, with both teams aiming for a successful start to the Championship season.

Middlesbrough has injury concerns, including their top scorer Chuba Akpom, while Millwall has made new signings and hopes to finish in the top six this season.

Carlton Palmer expects the match to be a tight, cagey affair that ends in a draw.

Middlesbrough and Millwall will both have hoped for an easier start to their Championship campaigns as two of last season's better teams come head to head in a tantalising opening-day clash on Teesside.

Boro's fourth-place finish last campaign saw them narrowly miss out on the automatic promotion spots, and had Michael Carrick been in charge for the entirety of the season following Chris Wilder's dreadful start, they may well have beaten out Sheffield United for the second spot and overtaken Luton Town in the process. However, they failed to do so, and a play-off semi-final loss against Coventry consigned them to another season of second-tier football.

For the visitors, they suffered even more of a crumble last season. Winning just one of their final eight games of the regular season, a final-day win over Blackburn Rovers would have been enough to see them crawl over the line. But despite being 3-1 up and cruising, they conceded three goals, with their loss allowing Sunderland the chance to square off with Millwall. But with some top new signings in order, Gary Rowett will be looking to go one better and finish in the top six - and that starts with Saturday's clash. Carlton Palmer gave his thoughts on an enthralling opening-day clash.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the upcoming Middlesbrough vs Millwall clash?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer had high hopes for the home side ahead of the visit of the Lions. He said: "Middlesbrough have several injury concerns heading into this curtain raiser of the season against Millwall at home. Noticeably, last season's top scorer Chuba Akpom is still suffering from a knee problem picked up at the end of last season.

"Millwall and Gary Rowett have recruited several new players in the summer; Kevin Nisbet, Casper De Norre, and Joe Bryan will all hope to feature at some stage in this game.

"I expect it being a cagey game being the season opener, and with Millwall being hard to beat and break down, I can see this one being a draw."

Middlesbrough injuries

As Palmer alluded to, the home side are dogged by injury woes at the moment. Akpom is set to miss out after failing to feature in pre-season, and whilst he isn't completely ruled out of featuring against Rowett's side, he is not expected to partake as he continues his road to full fitness. Matt Crooks is likely to fill in for him having played in his absence throughout pre-season - with the midfielder suggesting he is more than happy to do so.

He told the Northern Echo: “I played there for Rotherham in the Championship, and last season I did a little bit there too. It’s something I’m comfortable with. In training, the gaffer has shown me the role, and I feel like I know it well enough to play it. Obviously, Chuba played there last year, and he did alright, didn’t he? If the gaffer wants me to play there, I’ll be happy to do it.”

Elsewhere, Jonny Howson, Tommy Smith, Anfernee Dijksteel, Josh Coburn and Matt Clarke are expected to miss out on the season opener at the Riverside with injuries of their own, meaning that there will be a makeshift midfield with Crooks stepping up to cover Akpom's absence.

Millwall injuries

The away side are faring a lot better in their preparations for this one. Danny McNamara made his long-awaited return from injury with a performance in pre-season, whilst Nisbet, Bryan and de Norre are all in contention to start on the North East coast. It could see a massively changed side from the team that lost 4-3 to Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season - a result that killed their chances of promotion.