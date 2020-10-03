Several EFL sides in hunt for Leeds United man

Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz is of interest to several sides in Sky Bet League One at the moment with Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Gillingham all apparently keen on him, according to Football Insider.

Leeds have started this season well in the Premier League with them winning two of their first three games back in the top flight.

It’s going to be tough for them this evening, of course, with them playing Manchester City but they’ll be eager to prove themselves and get in the faces of Pep Guardiola’s men.

One man that has always seemed set to not play much of a part this year, though, is Mateusz Bogusz and it looks as though he could well earn a loan move away from the club in the very near future.

Indeed, according to the report, the League One trio are all interested in signing him and it remains to be seen which side gets him.

The Verdict

League One is always a wide open league and all three teams will feel as though they can achieve something this season.

They’re still looking to add to their sides, then, and Bogusz, who has been on record about getting a move this window, could well eventually join one of these three.