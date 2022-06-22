Several Derby County players seek legal advice amid takeover uncertainty

Derby County players are seeking legal advice over their contract situations following a potential sale of the club.

According to the BBC, at least two of the club’s seven senior contracted players are seeking consultation over the implication of employment law with regards to their contracts with the Rams.

This is in pursuit of the goal of potentially ripping up their existing deals at Pride Park for when any possible sale does eventually go through.

The club’s administrators Quantuma are seeking a buyer for Derby following the collapse of Chris Kirchner’s deal earlier this month.

Derby are currently unable to offer contracts to players without EFL approval as long as they remain in administration.

There are only five players at the club who have a deal for next season, with a further two who have clauses in their deals to renew for another year.

The five with existing contracts are Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Jason Knight, Louie Sibley and Jack Stretton.

If Derby do survive this situation it will be as a new company as that will see the club avoid paying full liability to non-football creditors.

But the threat of liquidation is still present, which makes the need to find a new buyer as urgent as ever.

If Derby do become a new company then, under the employment law known as Transfer of Undertakings (TUPE), the players will be transferred over the new business but will hold the right to be given information about the deal ahead of time and to object to becoming an employee.

That would cause the contract to be terminated when the sale is confirmed officially.

While Quantuma are hopeful liquidation can be avoided, players are said to be unhappy with the current situation at Derby.

The Verdict

This further adds to the feeling that the Rams will have to start from scratch essentially once a sale goes through.

But anything would be better than the option of liquidation, which must be worked on to be avoided at all costs.

Wayne Rooney will have his work cut out for him as manager next season, with the threat of another points deduction also possible.

The chances of going straight back into the Championship from League One will be extremely low, with supporters now having to prepare for life in the third division.