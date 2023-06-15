Manchester United are open to the sale of Ethan Laird this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League side have already received interest in the defender from a number of Championship sides.

Laird spent the season out on loan at QPR, who finished 21st in the second division table in 2022-23.

How did Ethan Laird do at QPR?

The full back featured 32 times in the league for the Hoops, contributing one goal and two assists from the right flank.

Laird fell out of favour at Loftus Road under new manager Gareth Ainsworth having previously been a key part of the team under both Neil Critchley and Michael Beale.

The 22-year-old was brought back into the fold for the final few fixtures, but had been dropped shortly after Ainsworth took charge of the first team squad.

This had made it unclear whether the Championship side would prefer to retain the player for next season or not.

With the player now set to be available, QPR could have an advantage over their league rivals if they do intend to make an offer to keep Laird on a permanent basis due to his history with the club.

Does Ethan Laird have a future at Manchester United?

Laird has just one year remaining on his current United contract having refused an extension last summer.

The defender’s contract was originally meant to expire this summer, but the Premier League side triggered a 12-month extension option they held in his deal.

But with no new contract on the horizon, United could be forced to cash-in now or risk losing him as a free agent in 2024.

Laird is hoping to earn regular first team football next season, and a pathway into Erik ten Hag’s plans looks unlikely at this stage.

Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are both ahead of him in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Would Ethan Laird be a good signing for Championship sides?

Laird has shown a lot of potential in the past and could prove a smart signing for any club in need of a new full back.

The defender can play as a wing back or as a full back, making him tactically flexible which could be a huge asset for a number of teams.

Laird is also a positive force going forward and can contribute well in attack.

He has all the makings of a modern right-back, which makes him an enticing potential signing if United do cash-in on his services.