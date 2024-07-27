Highlights Steven Schumacher faces tough decisions as several key Stoke City players head into final year of contracts.

Lewis Baker, Lynden Gooch, Jordan Thompson among those set to leave next summer for free transfers if unsigned.

Michael Rose, Daniel Johnson, Jack Bonham also out of contract in 2025, their future at Stoke uncertain based on playing time.

Head-coach Steven Schumacher will currently be focused on navigating the summer transfer window, but could have some key decisions to make at the end of the season as multiple Stoke City players head into the final year of their respective contracts.

Schumacher will be hoping to build on a strong end to last season in the coming months, as Stoke staved off relegation and finished 17th in the Championship in 2023/24.

Following the end of the campaign, the club decided against offering new contracts to the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Wesley, Tom Edwards, Ciaran Clark and D'Margio Wright-Phillips, and they all officially departed the bet365 Stadium at the end of June upon the expiry of their deals.

With that in mind, we have picked out seven Potters players that are out of contract in 2025 and will be leaving the club next summer on a free transfer if nothing changes.

Lewis Baker

Lewis Baker had an immediate impact on the Potters upon his arrival from Chelsea in January 2022, as he netted eight goals in 21 games in his first half-season, but has struggled to have that same impact since and could see his time at the club come to an end this summer before his contract runs out.

Baker has been the subject of recent transfer interest from Blackburn Rovers, as journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Rovers are interested in a deal for the 29-year-old with boss John Eustace a big fan, but he is still a Stoke player as it stands.

If he does stay, it is likely to be another season playing a bit-part role in Schumacher's side, and he would be free to leave next summer for no fee upon the conclusion of his deal.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch joined Stoke from boyhood club Sunderland on a two-year deal last summer, but failed to nail down a consistent starting role under Alex Neil or Schumacher in his maiden season at the bet365 Stadium.

The 28-year-old featured 30 times in all competitions, scoring twice, and was a handy versatile option to have from the bench after he played as a full-back on both flanks, wing-back on both flanks and at left-wing for the Potters.

He is likely to be consistently rotated again in the season ahead, and will be on the move next summer if nothing changes with his contract up in 2025.

Jordan Thompson

Northern Ireland international Jordan Thompson is the Potters' current longest-serving player - he joined the club from Blackpool in January 2020 and has since made over 150 appearances in red and white.

He has often been used as a rotational player throughout his time at Stoke, but started 25 games in all competitions in 2023/24, a figure only bettered by his 29 starts in 2020/21, and was a key player in the season's run-in as he helped the club avoid relegation to the third-tier.

The 27-year-old's contract was due to come to an end this summer, but the club triggered a one-year extension to his existing deal to keep him around for the upcoming season, so he will be free to leave next year if it is not extended further.

Enda Stevens

Left-back Enda Stevens was also set to leave Stoke in May, but accepted a contract extension to keep him at the club until next summer, despite a largely tough first season in the Potteries.

He joined the club from Sheffield United last summer on an initial one-year deal, and was a fairly consistent starter at the beginning of the campaign, but suffered a calf injury in December that kept him out of action until March.

The Republic of Ireland international came back into the fold and impressed towards the end of the campaign, prompting the Potters to offer him a new 12-month deal, but is set to be ousted from the starting XI by new man Eric Bocat for 2024/25, and is likely to seek pastures new next summer at 34-years-old.

Michael Rose

Michael Rose also joined Stoke last summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal on a free transfer from Coventry City after four years with the Sky Blues.

The 28-year-old was a near ever-present in his debut season at the bet365 Stadium as he made 41 appearances in all competitions, but may not retain his starting berth in the new season due to Ben Gibson's arrival this summer.

Michael Rose Stoke City 2023/24 statistics Appearances 37 Goals 1 Pass completion % 84.5% Aerials won % 65% Tackles per 90 1.15 Interceptions per 90 1.26 Blocks per 90 1.20 Stats as per FBref, league games only

Rose is out of contract with the Potters next year, and whether his long-term future lies at the club will likely hinge on his playing time in 2024/25.

Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson reunited with his former Preston North End boss Alex Neil when he signed a two-year deal for the Potters last summer, and began the campaign as a regular starter, but soon lost his place in the starting XI when Schumacher was appointed in December.

The Jamaican international made the last of his 26 appearances for the season in February as he was cast away from the matchday squad, and was reportedly available for transfer in the January window, according to TeamTalk, and could still surely leave the bet365 Stadium this summer if there are incomings in Schumacher's midfield.

His contract is up in 2025 if he does stick around at the club, and it seems unlikely that he will stay beyond next summer given his less than ideal time so far in the Potteries.

Jack Bonham

Jack Bonham has not been able to nail down a consistent starting spot in goal for the Potters since his arrival from Gillingham in 2021, but has featured a lot more than a number two keeper would expect, due to injuries, player sales and loans being recalled.

Bonham was signed as third-choice by Michael O'Neill but ended up playing 17 times in all competitions in his debut campaign, then featured 27 times in 2022/23 and even played 16 games last season.

He signed a contract extension last November to see him through to next summer, so he is set to leave after four years at the club in 2025 if nothing changes.