Seven set to miss out: Chris Hughton should field this Nottingham Forest XI as Sheffield Wednesday clash looms

Nottingham Forest face a relegation six-pointer as they take on Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Chris Hughton’s side are on a run of seven matches without a victory which has seen them plummet to just outside of the relegation zone.

The latest result was a 3-1 defeat against Brentford, but the hope is that this time they’ll be able to put things right.

Forest’s opponents aren’t exactly in a fine run of form themselves.

The Owls are also struggling hugely and sit at the bottom of the Championship with plenty of work to do in order to scramble to safety.

But who will Chris Hughton select to take on Sheffield Wednesday? We take a look at the latest team news.

Getting a result is paramount, but unfortunately for Hughton he’s set to be without seven players for the clash.

Anthony Knockaert will miss the clash with Tony Pulis’s side after being sent off against Brentford at the weekend.

The talented winger picked up two yellow cards against the Bees – including one for diving – meaning that Forest will be without their prime creator for the contest with Thomas Frank’s side.

Tobias Figueiredo is also suspended after he picked up a fifth booking of the campaign. Who was the Nottingham Forest manager when each of these 15 Forest moments happened?

Luke Freeman will also miss out is set to be a long-term absentee for Hughton’s side. The midfielder hasn’t featured since facing Barnsley last month, and according to Sky Sports, he could be be out for up to a month after undergoing surgery on a hernia. Elsewhere Scott McKenna will miss the game due to an ankle injury, while Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou and Jack Colback also miss out. However Lewis Grabban could be in line for a surprise return.

The striker has been out with a hip injury but according to Hughton, he could make a surprise return.

Hughton said: ““There’s a decision to make, whether for him to be involved in the squad or not. But he’s certainly trained the last couple of days.

“We’re comfortable that, from an injury point of view, he’s fine. But he has missed a lot of football over a period of time.”

It’s unlikely that Grabban will be fit enough to start the game, but Michael Dawson may be in line for a return to the starting XI.