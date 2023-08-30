Highlights Aston Villa have set a £2m price tag for Keinan Davis and want a sell-on clause included.

Hull City and Swansea City are both interested in signing Davis.

The £2m price tag is reasonable considering Davis' goal-scoring ability, and Swansea should prioritize signing him due to their greater need for a forward.

Aston Villa have slapped a £2m price tag on Keinan Davis and want to include a sizeable sell-on clause in any agreement that sees him depart Villa Park permanently before the deadline, according to Darren Witcoop.

Davis has endured a mixed past couple of years, struggling with injuries but also managing to enjoy some bright moments for former loan clubs Nottingham Forest and Watford.

He spent the second half of the 2021/22 season at Forest and played a part in helping the Reds to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Proving to be a much-needed physical asset up top for Steve Cooper, it comes as no surprise that he was able to secure another move last summer, making the switch to Vicarage Road.

He then scored seven times and recorded two assists for the Hornets in 34 league appearances, which isn't a hugely impressive record but not a shabby one either and he could earn another move to the Championship with a couple of teams reported to be interested in him.

Although Villa have sold Cameron Archer, Davis could find his game time in the Midlands limited this term and with this in mind, the striker may be keen to secure a move before the deadline on Friday night.

Which clubs are interested in Keinan Davis?

Hull City have been linked with him and Liam Rosenior is seemingly confident of getting a deal over the line for the forward.

The Tigers may already have Oscar Estupinan, Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly who can play up top along with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Ozan Tufan if required - but they are seemingly keen to add more attacking firepower to their squad.

Davis is certainly suited to a central role - and that could push others into different roles if Rosenior is keen on having a few strikers in his starting lineup.

Swansea City have also been in talks to recruit him according to Wales Online - and that isn't a surprise despite the arrival of Jerry Yates earlier this summer.

Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi have both sealed permanent departures from the Swansea.com Stadium during this window, so the Welsh side are certainly in need of more attacking firepower and can use the money generated from those sales to secure a replacement.

Should Hull City and Swansea be willing to pay £2m for Keinan Davis?

That isn't a bad price tag for a man who can score goals at this level.

His injury record in recent times is a bit of a concern but he did manage to stay fit for a decent chunk of the 2022/23 campaign and that should give both interested teams the confidence to pay £2m for him.

Swansea are in particular need of another forward to come in and should be looking to beat Hull to his signature because of this.

They have sold more than enough players in recent years to afford this move.

Hull, meanwhile, need to be careful not to spend too much following their spending spree last summer, although the sale of Keane Lewis-Potter has probably helped their cause.

You feel Estupinan could be on his way out if a deal for Davis is sealed.