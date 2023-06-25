Alex Neil will be eager to assemble a squad at Stoke City that is able to compete for a top-six spot in the Championship next season, as it remains to be seen how busy of a summer transfer window it will be at the Bet 365 Stadium.

The Potters finished the last second tier campaign in 16th position and after a few seasons of mid-table mediocrity, Potters fans will be hoping that this summer can be a success.

One player that is reportedly on Neil wish-list at the Bet 365 Stadium is goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who embarked on a loan spell at Stoke during the last window.

Sarkic managed just eight appearances in the Championship last season, with an injury cutting his time at the Bet 365 Stadium short, although he did impress in the few games he played.

What fee are Wolves demanding as Stoke City continue to monitor Matija Sarkic?

As detailed in a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, the Premier League club, who have just sold Ruben Neves for a fee close to £50 million, are wanting £2 million for the 25-year-old shot-stopper.

The report suggests that both clubs are currently miles away in their valuations of the Montenegro international, with Nixon claiming that the Staffordshire outfit have been wanting to sign Sarkic for a fee around the £600,000 mark.

The goalkeeper penned down a fresh three-year deal at Molineux last summer, meaning that he has two years left on his current deal and allowing Wolves to hold a high valuation.

There has been no indications as of yet that there are any other interested parties as it remains to be seen if either of the two clubs budge on what is their original valuation.

Should Stoke City do more to meet Wolves' seven-figure asking price for Matija Sarkic?

Naturally, both clubs will be at the opposite ends of the spectrum at this point and it will be no real surprise if they meet somewhere in the middle as the rest of this summer transfer window plays out.

Sarkic is an exciting talent who displayed in the first couple of months of this year that he is a more than capable Championship shot-stopper, whilst he also impressed on a loan spell at Birmingham City.

Stoke should be willing to meet a higher valuation of Sarkic, however, they should not touch the £2 million that is being report.

Instead, a fee around the £1.2-£1.5 million mark could work for all parties.