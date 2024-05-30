Highlights Adam Idah's impressive performance for Celtic makes a permanent move likely, pending Norwich's new manager's decision.

Goals like his dramatic Scottish FA Cup final winner demonstrate his value to the Bhoys and Brendan Rodgers.

The decision hinges on Norwich's new boss, with Johannes Hoff Thorup rumored to be the top choice for the job.

Adam Idah has impressed for Celtic since joining on loan from Norwich City in January, and the Bhoys are said to be interested in bringing the striker to Parkhead on a permanent basis this summer.

The forward netted nine times in his 19 appearances for the Scottish Champions after making the move north of the border, with his goals helping the Hoops complete a domestic double in the 23/24 campaign.

After capping his time in Scotland off with a 90th-minute winner in the Scottish FA Cup final against Glasgow rivals Rangers last weekend, there is plenty of clamour for him to return to the club in a reported £5 million permanent deal in the summer, although that will hinge on one thing.

The fact that City are yet to appoint a successor to departed boss David Wagner is likely to be holding up proceedings, with any incoming boss likely to want to cast an eye over all of the players at his disposal before making any transfer decisions.

Adam Idah Celtic performances leave Brendan Rodgers wanting permanent Norwich City deal

That dramatic moment to clinch the silverware at Hampden Park was the perfect goodbye for Idah, who has shone ever since arriving at Celtic Park earlier in the year.

Despite having made 28 league appearances for the Canaries in the first half of the season, the striker was allowed to leave for Scotland in the January transfer window, and he hit the ground running once he pitched up camp in Glasgow.

A match-winning brace against Hibernian in his first start for the club set the standard for the rest of his time with the club, as he went on to grab more crucial goals before the season came to a close.

Another goal against Rangers in their pulsating 3-3 draw in April would have endeared him even further to the Parched faithful, who are now desperate for the frontman to commit his future to the club, with The Scottish Sun reporting the Canaries would be holding out for a £5 million fee.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers shares those views, as he commented after the cup victory last weekend: "He’s been a real catalyst for us, especially over the last few months. He’s a big game player. In so many big moments, he’s stepped up to the plate for us.

“I’m so happy for him - a boy from Ireland, a striker scoring the winning goal in the Scottish Cup Final against Rangers. Wow. What a summer he’ll have.

Adam Idah 23/24 Celtic Scottish Premiership stats Appearances 15 Starts 5 Goals 8 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 1.47 Source: FBRef

“I don’t know if we’ll get him in the summer, the board will look at it.

"My talks with Adam will remain private because there’s a lot of work to do. But he knows my feelings and so does the club so we’ll see what happens.”

Norwich City close in on Johannes Hoff Thorup as successor to David Wagner

Any deal including Idah this summer will hinge on whoever Norwich bring in to replace David Wagner this summer, after the German’s sacking once the Championship season came to an end.

The Carrow Road hierarchy wasted no time in giving their boss the boot; with less than 24 hours between their playoff exit at the hands of Leeds United and the managerial vacancy arising.

The Norfolk side are still on the hunt for a new boss as it stands, although Nordsjaelland FC gaffer Johannes Hoff Thorup [pictured] is said to be the frontrunner, with a deal said to be agreed, according to Football Insider.

The 35-year-old will want to be given time to give all of his new players the once-over ahead of the next campaign, with everyone given a clean slate ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign with a new man at the helm.

Idah has already hinted at the potential of not returning to Celtic with his goodbye message to the Bhoys this week, which wrote: "Bhoys, thank you.

"The last few months have been amazing, and I've loved being part of this special team.

"I've made memories and friends for life.

"Thank you for all the support whilst I've been here and best of luck for the future."

Having signed a deal with the club until the summer of 2028, it is no secret that the striker is highly thought of in Norfolk, and any new manager will realise his potential of becoming one of the hottest strikers in the EFL if he commits to the club.

With only 12 starts before his departure to Scotland last summer, Idah will have been getting tired of regular substitute appearances, and if a new boss shows his faith in him they could reap the rewards next season.