The quality of the Scottish Premiership is often debated and sometimes maligned, but one player who has been linked with a move south of the border in recent times to try and test himself is Kevin Nisbet.

The Hibernian striker was wanted by Birmingham nearly 18 months ago but the Blues failed to get a deal done, but disaster struck just a month later when Nisbet damaged his ACL and was ruled out for most of the remainder of 2022.

The 10-cap Scotland international has not let that setback deter him though, and after he returned from his injury to score goals at a prolific rate for the rest of the 2022-23 season, with 12 goals in 19 Scottish Premiership outings, Nisbet is wanted yet again by Millwall, who came ever so close to landing him a few months ago.

What is the latest on Millwall's pursuit of Kevin Nisbet?

Millwall of course agreed to sign Nisbet in the final week of the January transfer window earlier this year for a fee of £2.3 million, in what could have been a real boost to the club's strike-force.

Unexpectedly though, Nisbet turned down the switch to London despite completing a medical, admitting through his agency that it did not feel like the right time to move having weighed the decision up.

Gary Rowett's interest has not waned over the months though and in the last week have been rumoured to be keen on a move for Nisbet, along with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Galatasaray.

That has turned into more than just interest though as according to multiple reports, the Lions have now had another offer accepted for the 26-year-old attacker.

How much will Kevin Nisbet cost?

As it happens, Hibs have accepted a similar fee to what they would have received in January for Nisbet.

Per The Edinburgh News, Millwall have offered £2.2 million including add-ons, which if all met would guarantee that Nisbet would be their record signing - eclipsing the £1.7 million sent to Fortuna Sittard of the Netherlands last summer for attacking midfielder Zian Flemming.

Millwall have also included a sell-on clause in the deal as well, with Dunfermline Athletic already guaranteed a slice of any fee from Nisbet's next move.

There's no guarantee that Nisbet signs for Millwall however - he is currently on holiday before Scotland's latest set of international fixtures and he will weigh up his options and also consider any other offers that come his way in the meantime before making a final decision.