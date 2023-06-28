Leicester City's rebuild under Enzo Maresca is set to get underway in dramatic fashion.

The newly-appointed Italian head coach is going to have funds to spend to construct his squad for a promotion push in the Championship, and international experience is on his agenda.

Harry Winks is poised to arrive from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £10 million, and set to follow the midfielder through the door is another England international in the form of Conor Coady.

Coady has been a reported target for the Foxes in the past week, and it appears a deal has now been agreed to see the 30-year-old move to the King Power Stadium.

How much are Leicester City set to pay for Conor Coady?

According to the Shropshire Star, Leicester are set to pay Wolves an initial £7.5 million fee for the 10-cap England international - which is £3 million more than the fee that was agreed between the Molineux outfit and Everton when the defender went on loan last year.

Everton of course turned down the opportunity to sign Coady on a permanent basis, and it has given Wolves the chance to thrash out a deal for their former captain that will see them profit even further.

The deal will rise another £1 million to £8.5 million as well should Leicester earn promotion back to the Premier League if Coady is on their books, and a medical will take place on Thursday in order to complete the move.

Why are Wolves selling Conor Coady?

Coady lost his place in Wolves' starting 11 before the 2022-23 season began, with then-head coach Bruno Lage switching to a back four and partnering Nathan Collins and Max Kilman as his starters of choice.

Wanting regular football before the FIFA World Cup came around, Coady joined Everton and played 24 times, but Sean Dyche did not want to keep him on a permanent basis.

And even though Wolves are set to cash in on Collins to Brentford, there's clearly still no room for Coady to make a comeback under Julen Lopetegui, with the likes of Kilman, Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes ahead of him.

Coady could perhaps still feature in the Premier League on a regular basis for a number of clubs, but he is set to drop into the Championship to add to Maresca's centre-back options at Leicester, which include the likes of Harry Souttar and Wout Faes.