Coventry City are no stranger to having Burnley interested in their players, but they are turning the table on the Clarets in recent times.

The Championship title winners aggressively pursued attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare from the Sky Blues last summer, but a hamstring injury put paid to their plans to bring him to Turf Moor.

They also held a long-standing interest in Viktor Gyokeres before his move to Sporting CP and now Vincent Kompany is keen on Gustavo Hamer, making the Dutchman one of his top targets for the engine room this summer.

It has been mooted that Burnley may look to use a player or two in exchange to try and bring Hamer in from the CBS Arena, with Luke McNally one individual of interest to Mark Robins following a loan stint last season in which the Irishman performed impeccably well.

The other name that was speculated was that of Bobby Thomas, another centre-back with lots of potential, but the latest update on that front suggests that he will not be a part of any potential package for Hamer.

What is the latest on Coventry City's interest in Bobby Thomas?

According to a report from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Coventry have agreed a fee with Burnley for Thomas which looks separate to any Hamer deal that could be agreed.

It is said that the Sky Blues have agreed a £2 million fee for the 22-year-old - who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Burnley - as they continue to spend the money that they have made from Gyokeres' departure to Portugal.

Coventry will now have to agree personal terms with Thomas and he will have to undergo and pass a medical before the deal is completed, but defence is an area that City need to bolster further despite the recent addition of Joel Latibeaudiere, with the Jamaica international and Kyle McFadzean being the only available senior options at the club.

Who is Bobby Thomas?

After spending time with the academies of Everton and Crewe Alexandra, Chester-born Thomas joined Burnley's youth setup in 2017 as a 16-year-old.

He had to wait until September 2020 though for his first senior appearance for the Clarets, some 18 months after signing a professional contract at the club with his only experience of men's football being a loan stint with non-league Kendal Town.

Thomas featured against Millwall in the EFL Cup in his one and only Burnley appearance, but later on that season he went on loan to Barrow of League Two, where he played 21 times.

Remaining at Burnley for the 2021-22 season as a backup defender, Thomas' only appearances came for the under-21's but the decision was made on transfer deadline day last September for Thomas to spend the 2022-23 season with Bristol Rovers.

His performances for the Gas caught the eye of Barnsley midway through the season, so Burnley recalled Thomas and sent him to Oakwell, taking him from being managed by one ex-Claret in Joey Barton to another in Michael Duff.

Thomas was part of Barnsley's starting 11 regularly that got to the League One play-off final and over the course of the League One season for both clubs he netted seven times in 44 appearances.

The central defender will now take a further step up to the Championship with Coventry as Burnley cash in on a player they developed in their own academy.