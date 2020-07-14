Seven-figure Brentford departure edges closer

New York Red Bulls are closing in on the signing of Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Yearwood has found game time hard to come by under Thomas Frank this season, and is now said to be closing in a move away from Griffin Park.

The midfielder joined Brentford from Southend United in the summer, after establishing himself as one of the brightest prospects in League One for the Essex club.

But the 20-year-old has made only five first-team appearances since joining the Bees, with only two of those appearances coming in the Sky Bet Championship, both from off the bench.

Yearwood is now set to leave Griffin Park for good, with MLS side New York Red Bulls on the brink of completing a £1.5m deal for the midfielder.

Talks initially started earlier this year, it is believed, but the current situation across the world meant that a deal was put on hold, and is now set go through.

Brentford are still chasing the automatic promotion places, with Frank’s men sitting third in the table having won six games on the spin since the season’s restart.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Yearwood that his time at Brentford hasn’t worked out, but perhaps a move to the MLS could be good for him.

He has been unable to show his true quality for Brentford due to the amount of talent they have in midfield, and I thought a loan move might have been on the radar for him.

But it is risky moving to the USA at such a young age with very little experience under his belt, and hopefully it works out best for him.