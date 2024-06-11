It was a difficult first season at Blackburn Rovers for Leo Wahlstedt during the 2023/24 campaign.

The goalkeeper made the move to Ewood Park last summer, arriving from Danish side Odd BK for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Wahlstedt was brought in to add some important depth to the goalkeeping department, following the sale of Thomas Kaminski to Luton Town.

Initially, the Swede found himself paying second fiddle to Aynsley Pears for Blackburn, but injuries to Pears meant that he still got plenty of opportunities during the season.

However, they were chances that Wahlstedt failed to really take. While his shot-stopping was mostly solid, he rarely looked comfortable when dealing with high balls into the area, which led to a number of costly errors, that crept into other areas of his game as well.

All of that saw him come under considerable scrutiny during the club's poor run of form around the turn of the year, that saw Blackburn dragged into the Championship relegation battle.

Leo Wahlstedt 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 21 Goals Conceded 36 Saves per Game 3.4 Goals Prevented -2.68 Error Leading to Goal 1 Clean Sheets 3 Pass Success Rate 80%

Consequently, even though Pears himself was far from faultless at times, he was still the undisputed first choice between the posts when available, under both Jon Dahl Tomasson and John Eustace.

As a result, it now seems as though Wahlstedt himself, could potentially be on the move again this summer.

Transfer offer made for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper

According to reports from Danish outlet Tipsbladet, there is a chance that Wahlstedt could be on the move again this summer.

It is claimed that Blackburn have agreed a deal to sell the goalkeeper to Aarhus, for a fee of €1million.

As a result, it is now thought that it is up to Wahlstedt himself, to decide if he does indeed want to return to playing in the top-flight in Denmark this summer.

Should that be a move he chooses to make, then it could be argued that the knock-on effect of that, could rather concerning for Birmingham City.

Leo Wahlstedt transfer decision could impact John Ruddy

If Wahlstedt was to leave Ewood Park after just a single season this summer, then Blackburn would of course need to find an alternative source of cover and competition for Pears in goal.

That could come in the shape of John Ruddy, who has already been linked with a potential move to Blackburn this summer.

The one-time England international is out of contract at Birmingham City this summer. The Blues though, have offered him a new deal to remain at the club, despite their relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Rovers though, can already offer Ruddy the chance to remain in the second-tier for the coming campaign, and the opportunity to reunite with his former Birmingham manager in John Eustace.

Now, if Wahlstedt was to move on as well this summer amid that interest from Denmark, that need for a new 'keeper could see Blackburn push even harder to do a deal for Ruddy this summer.

Should Wahlstedt be confirmed as moving on in the market, Ruddy could also be confident of getting the chance to play if he makes this move to Ewood Park.

Meanwhile, the funds raised from the sale, and extra space it creates in the wage budget, may also allow for Rovers to potentially improve on any offer they have already made to the 37-year-old.

Given he is out of contract and therefore available on a free transfer, that may be something that can benefit him financially even more, and further add to the appeal of a move to Ewood Park.

Indeed, the fact that Blackburn are open to selling Wahlstedt at all this summer suggests they are planning to make a change to their goalkeeping options this summer, and given this situation, that may well be worrying for those of a Birmingham persuasion.