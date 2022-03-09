Seven celebrities that supposedly are Bristol City supporters

Bristol City fans have had their patience tested this season.

While Alex Scott’s emergence, Antoine Semenyo’s continued growth, and Andi Weimann’s brilliance has been cause for celebration, they’ve been far too inconsistent and thrown away results late in games all too often.

Progress does seem to be being made under Nigel Pearson but challenging for promotion still looks a fair way away for the Robins.

Bristol has long been one of England’s underachieving footballing cities and Pearson will be hoping he can be the one that changes that.

Even though there’s not been a huge amount of success, it seems City have picked up a fair few celebrity fans over the years.

Here, we’ve highlighted seven that supposedly support the Bs3 outfit…

Marcus Trescothick

The former England opener is a well-known fan of the Robins, which is perhaps no surprise given the decades he’s dedicated to Somerset County Cricket Club.

Trescothick is also an honourary vice president of the club while he visited the Failand training ground in 2019.

Mark Watson

Well done @BristolCity that was a real lesson in how to play from 1-0 down. Perhaps people will lay off O Dowda for a couple of weeks. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) December 1, 2020

Comedian Mark Watson was born in Bristol and is a fairly vocal fan of the Ashton Gate outfit.

His following of the club has been well documented while his thoughts on how they’re faring can be regularly found on his Twitter.

Tony Robinson

One for the Bristol City…..!!!! — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) June 7, 2020

As an actor, broadcaster, comedian, and political activist, Tony Robinson has kept himself fairly busy over the years but has still found time to back the Robins.

He described the day City secure promotion back to the Championship in the 2014/15 campaign as the happiest of his life.

John Cleese

Bristol City win at Huddersfield !! I've been a fan since 1953. I still support them,as I can pronounce the names of most of the players — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 13, 2015

Legendary comedian John Cleese was born in Weston-super-Mare and has been a supporter of the club since 1953.

Most famous for his part in world-renowned comedy group Monty Python, he’s not been afraid to reveal his love for the club on Twitter either.

Jonathan Pearce

One of the voices of English football, and of Robot Wars, Jonathan Pearce often finds a way to slip City into his commentaries.

The BBC commentator moved to Bristol aged seven and lived on the same road as Robins boss Alan Dicks.

He dreamt of playing for the club but broke his leg as a teenager and didn’t make the cut.

Jack Leach

Part of the England Test team currently playing against the West Indies in the Caribbean, Jack Leach is known to be a City fan.

After his famous part in Ben Stokes’ miraculous Headingley innings, Leach was presented with a 1 not out shirt at Ashton Gate.

Chris Wood

Another that had dreams of playing for City, golfer Chris Wood was born in Bristol and turned his focus to golf after injuring his knee.

Wood currently plays on the European tour and his highest world ranking was 22nd (29th May 2016).