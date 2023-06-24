Bolton Wanderers summer signing spree looks set to continue with the addition of St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus.

Wanderers have been heavily linked with the Australian international in recent weeks and there has now been an encouraging update, from their perspective, in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Keanu Baccus to Bolton Wanderers

According to reports on Saturday, Bolton have now agreed a fee for the 25-year-old with his club, St Mirren.

There are different reports on just what this fee is worth, though.

Alan Nixon via Patreon claims that a fee of £250,000 has been agreed, whilst the Daily Record (24/06, 12:46) claim that the figure stands at £275,000.

Interestingly, the latter also claims that the figure could almost double with future add-ons included as part of the agreement.

Both reports are in agreement when it comes to the next steps for the player, though.

As a result of the above, Baccus has now undergone a medical and agreed personal terms.

Who is Keanu Baccus?

As touched upon above, Keanu Baccus is a 25-year-old midfielder who plays for the Australian national team.

Indeed, for his country, Baccus has seven international caps, four of which came at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar late last year.

During his club career, Baccus has only played for two clubs so far.

The 25-year-old's debut came in 2016/17 when he played a total of four times for Western Sydney Wanderers that campaign.

In the following seasons, he would go on to become a regular, though, making 112 appearances for the side before eventually departing for St Mirren in 2022.

In his only season at St Mirren, Baccus did well and clearly impresssed Bolton, with the midfielder having played 36 times for St Mirren throughout the campaign.

Is Baccus a good signing for Bolton Wanderers?

Whenever a player is making a move to the EFL for the first time, it is always a worry about how they may adjust.

However, coming from the Scottish Premiership, and having featured in a World Cup, I think Keanu Baccus will be just fine.

In fact, this looks to be a really good signing for Bolton as they strengthen their options ahead of the 2023.24 campaign.

Having fallen short of the play-offs last campaign, Baccus should add some solidity to the Trotters midfield, and, they will certainly hope, make them a strong side to play against.