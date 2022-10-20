“Setting themselves up for disaster” – West Brom fan pundit issues concerns as ex-Chelsea coach enters negotiations for vacancy

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jody Morris has become the latest in a long line of names to be linked with the West Bromwich Albion managerial vacancy.

The 43-year-old has been reported by Football Insider to be in talks with the Baggies regarding the job, with the hierarchy at The Hawthorns ideally wanting a new individual in place in the dugout by this weekend.

Steve Bruce departed his role a week-and-a-half ago, but the club have failed to nail their colours to the mast of any of the candidates, with names like Carlos Corberan, Steven Schumacher and Gary Rowett circling as potential successors.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-West Brom players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Jordan Hugill Yes No

Attentions though have now apparently turned to Morris, who if appointed would be handed his first role as a head coach in football.

A playing career most notably served at Chelsea, where he featured 124 times in the Premier League, Morris was the manager of the Blues’ youth team between 2016 and 2018, winning the treble in his first season and the quadruple in his second before he went on to assist Frank Lampard at both Derby and Chelsea.

FLW’s resident West Brom fan pundit Matt though is not enthused about a potential Morris appointment, and has slammed the club’s infrastructure as the reason for why a young, inexperienced recruit would not be the right way to go.

“Jody Morris – again I’m not too sure about,” Matt exclaimed as he has done about other potential young and unproven potential candidates to replace Bruce.

“Don’t get me wrong I think his coaching credentials are fairly strong, obviously spent a while coaching Chelsea’s youth team, had a decent playing career, was taken to Derby by Frank Lampard and then subsequently Chelsea when he was appointed there, so this isn’t me labelling Morris as a poor coach or a manager.

“I just really, really feel that Albion and this young manager profile they’re going for are setting themselves up for disaster, if I’m totally honest with you.

“I do worry about it because we’ve got no support around the club at all, we signed (Brandon) Asante because he played for the same team as Steve Bruce’s son-in-law (ex-Millwall striker Matt Smith), (Erik) Pieters because he’s (Bruce’s) next-door neighbour – it’s just indicative of the situation we find ourselves in – no scouting network, no infrastructure within the club, no recruitment strategy, and that’s just we know as fans, so I dread to think of some of the stuff more ‘in the know’ individuals know.

“I just really feel that Albion are taking a massive risk here, and the position we’re in, if the risk backfires, we will end up in League One – I just don’t think a young manager is the right way to go with this ownership, but it looks like that’s what they’re doing.”

The Verdict

It is a pretty strong view from Matt – but a reasonable one made.

There does not seem to be a support network for the new head coach at the Baggies based on what we’ve seen unravel following Bruce’s departure, and that would not put Morris in good stead if he were to be appointed.

Morris would need a lot of experience and know-how around him to take the Albion job – especially with the big wages and egos that will be in the dressing room.

Whilst there is no doubting Morris and his coaching abilities, having worked with some top talents at Chelsea, there has to be serious reservations over his suitability for a top Championship job like West Brom.