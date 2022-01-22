‘Sets this division alight’ – Charlton Athletic’s interest in Middlesbrough attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Marcus Browne from Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has experienced long injury lay-ups in the last couple of years, but showed his class in his most recent regular first team action for Oxford United at the back end of 2019/20.

Browne is an imposing versatile forward who can play off of either flank, most suited to the left, but also can operate in central areas.

The Addicks have lacked some attacking venom in the last month or so and therefore Browne would be an exciting coup if they were able to land him this month.

With Charlton’s position in the table, and Browne ready to be eased back in after a long term injury, this feels like a good fit for both parties.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Browne would be a good addition at Charlton…

Declan Harte

Browne has failed to really leave a mark with Middlesbrough during his time with the club.

Since joining in 2019, he has only appeared in 18 Championship games, starting just six of those.

He was unable to really make the leap from League One to the second division since leaving Oxford United.

However, during his time with the U’s, he showed he was more than capable of the standard needed for a top League One side.

This would be a solid signing for Charlton, who could also use that Championship experience in their squad.

While he didn’t have the greatest impact at Boro, that time should have improved his talent and he can bring what he has learned to The Valley.

Josh Cole

This may turn out to be a masterstroke by Charlton as Browne certainly possesses a great deal of talent.

Although the Addicks will need to be wary of the attacking midfielder’s recent issues with injury, he did illustrate last season that he is capable of competing in the second-tier when he is fully fit.

In the five appearances that he made for Middlesbrough at this level, Browne managed to find the back of the net on two occasions whilst he also chipped in with two assists.

When you consider that Browne has provided an impressive total of 19 direct goal contributions in 48 League One appearances during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he sets this division alight with his attacking displays at Charlton.

Toby Wilding

This could be a useful addition for Charlton you feel.

Things haven’t quite worked out for Browne with Middlesbrough up until now, but there can be no doubting the flashes of ability that he has shown in the past.

If he can produce those on a more regular basis during a spell with Charlton, he could become a hugely important asset for the Addicks in their push for a top six spot over the next few months.

You feel there will be a determination on Browne’s part to make a point with a move such as this as well, meaning it could be one that benefits all involved.