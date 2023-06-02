Birmingham City have endured a few years of struggle towards the bottom end of the Championship with little chance of promotion back to the Premier League after a long absence, and in that time there has been serious concerns and protests over the running of the club by their owners Birmingham Sports Holdings.

There is light at the end of the tunnel though for Blues fans as a new saving grace has emerged in recent weeks in the form of Tom Wagner, who looks set to be the new owner of the club in the near future providing that he gets the necessary approval.

Who is Tom Wagner?

Wagner is a hedge fund manager from the United States who is the co-CEO and founder of Knighthead Capital Management, who specialise in dealing with distressed credit.

With assets worth $9 billion, it's safe to say that Wagner has the funds to make a difference at St Andrew's should he complete a takeover in the near future, and he's already made himself popular amongst the Blues fanbase by putting money behind local pubs for drinks on the day that they played their final match of the 2022-23 season against Sheffield United.

What is the latest on Tom Wagner's takeover of Birmingham City?

It has been nearly a full month since it was confirmed by the current Birmingham ownership that Sale and Purchase Agreements were signed for Wagner to acquire just over 45 per cent of the club and also the entire ownership of St Andrew's Stadium.

A deal was anticipated to be done in early June, and it was confirmed earlier this week that Wagner was set to pay £22 million for the whole club in the near future after initially purchasing 45 per cent, with current Birmingham shareholders originally set to hear the deal in person on June 7.

However, Birmingham fans will now have to wait a while longer to see the takeover of Wagner come to fruition.

That is because the club have confirmed via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (per BirminghamLive) that the Circular, which is the gathering of the stock holders to listen to the proposal, has been delayed until June 30 at the latest, although a date could be agreed before the last Friday of the month.

It does mean though that it will take Wagner longer to complete a deal, with any acquisition now likely to happen in mid-July.