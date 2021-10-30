‘Set the standards’ – Luton boss Nathan Jones makes confession ahead of Preston game

Luton Town have stormed into the play-off places this year and have looked impressive along the way but ahead of his side’s game against Preston today, Nathan Jones has heaped praise on their opponents, claiming to Luton Today that North End ‘set the standards’ for sides similar to their own.

The Hatters have been incredible so far this year and have managed to sneak into the top six spots based on their showings so far this campaign.

They go into the game at Deepdale today in much better form than their opponents, who have struggled to get going this season so far and are battling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

It hasn’t stopped Luton boss Nathan Jones from praising the Lilywhites work in the second tier over the last few seasons, telling Luton Today that Preston ‘set the standards for sides with not a big budget.’

He said: “Preston have been a fantastic side in this division with pretty much the same players for years.

“They’ve challenged, been in and around the play-offs, they’ve been a difficult side, a hard-working side, a humble side, a side with no superstars and that’s why they’ve done so well.

“In years gone by, we had kind of not aspirations as such, but we wanted to be renowned as a bit of a Preston.

“Obviously things are different now, because we want to be us, but they have really set the standards for side with not a big budget, but competing at a real good level in this league.”

PNE once came agonisingly close to a play-off place under Alex Neil, ultimately finishing seventh. They have not been able to break into that top six since their return to the second tier from League One and have now begun to struggle for results under Frankie McAvoy.

Nathan Jones though will be hoping his side don’t follow that mould and instead do what the Lilywhites couldn’t in claiming a play-off place and a potential promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Nathan Jones has done some incredible work at Luton and it is really starting to pay off now.

The Hatters have looked bright and another win today could solidify their spot in the play-offs.

They’ve really put in the work behind the scenes and now it is coming to fruition on the field and they will be hoping that they can be in a similar position when the season ends.

With Nathan Jones at the helm, it is certainly possible, and you wonder whether the roles have almost been reversed from the Luton manager’s original admission here.