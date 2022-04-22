Sessegnon starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Wigan on Saturday

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to get back to winning ways when host Wigan Athletic in League One action this weekend.

The Pilgrims have gone three matches without a victory recently, which has seen their automatic promotion hopes fade.

The club currently sit 5th in the standings, just two points clear of Sunderland in seventh who have a game in hand over them.

With that being said, Saturday’s match up with Wigan is a crucial one, but far from a straightforward task given that the Latics currently sit top of the league.

In fact, victory for Wigan this weekend could see them crowned champions if results went their way elsewhere.

Having said that, here at Football League World, we’ve taken a look at a potential XI Argyle boss Steven Schumacher could deploy for the fixture.

Things look rather familiar in terms of formation with Schumacher sticking to the 3-5-2 he has been deploying this season.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper should keep his place, and after keeping a clean sheet against Sunderland, we’d expect the back three of Macauley Gillesphey, Dan Scarr and James Wilson to go unchanged – particularly given James Bolton is still out with an injury.

In midfield, Conor Grant should keep his place on the left, meanwhile, Steven Sessegnon is likely to remain on the right, with club captain Joe Edwards having missed the last two.

We don’t expect much change in the centre either, with Danny Mayor, Jordan Houghton and Panutche Camara keeping their places.

Up front, alongside top goalscorer Ryan Hardie, we expect Schumacher to select Niall Ennis to help lead the Argyle line.